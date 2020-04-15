Emergency Fund a source of relief for La Salle students

The fund supports students with immediate and essential expenses amid temporary hardship.

When Steven Escobar had his wallet stolen, he didn’t just lose his cash. He also lost his monthly SEPTA transportation pass. Without that pass, he didn’t know how he would make his daily commute from Marcus Hook, Delaware County to La Salle University’s campus.

He also didn’t know to whom to turn.

The first-year communications major, who relies on grant aid to finance his monthly SEPTA passes, was worried how he wouldn’t be able to continue his education. Then Escobar learned about La Salle University Ministry, Service and Support (UMASS). He made a call on a recent Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, he had secured the funds he needed to replace his transit pass.

“I just let out this immediate sigh of relief,” Escobar said. “That pass is essential for me. One phone call got rid of my fear of missing my classes. It was one less thing to worry about and I really appreciated the support I received.”

UMASS financed Escobar’s replacement pass through the University’s Student Emergency Fund. Established in 2015, the La Salle Emergency Fund serves as a supplemental financial resource when La Salle students are unable to meet immediate and essential expenses because of a temporary hardship.

To date, the La Salle Emergency Fund is financed through a variety of regular collections and donations.

Beginning in Fall 2020, La Salle will allocate $5 of each student’s annual activity fee toward the La Salle Emergency Fund. This measure was put forth to University leadership by several La Salle student organizations, who had suggested this reallocation of 2.5% of every student’s annual activity fee to support their fellow students. The annual student activity fee is not subject to an increase as a result of this appropriation, said Br. Bob Kinzler, FSC, Assistant Vice President of UMASS.

“That was an important measure for us,” Kinzler said. “Equally important was the desire to listen to feedback from our students and create a pathway through which they can help one another in a very thoughtful manner.”

This semester, the global COVID-19 pandemic manifested hardships for La Salle students. Those needing to unexpectedly vacate University Housing required temporary accommodations or transportation home; the La Salle Emergency Fund supported those needs. In subsequent semesters, those hardships have included a range of needs.

“Our students may need to return home when a family member falls ill, or need financial support to pay for books, clothing, food, and other basic amenities. The loss of a job could necessitate temporary support, as well,” Kinzler said. “Emergencies can take on different shapes and scopes, and we do what we can to meet these students’ needs and ensure they continue their education.”

And Escobar is grateful for the assistance he received.

“My La Salle experience has been great,” said Escobar. “My experience with UMASS and the support of the Emergency Fund made me realize I made a great choice coming here.”

—Christopher A. Vito