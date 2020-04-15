In a time of social distancing, here’s how to avoid feeling isolated

La Salle experts offer advice to overcome anxiety and embrace connectivity during the coronavirus pandemic

Social distancing. Quarantining. Isolation. Self-monitoring.

What do these terms have in common? For starters, they have occupied news cycles and social media feeds since the first cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, were confirmed.

As COVID-19 has spread, becoming a worldwide pandemic, the terms have become synonymous with spending time by yourself or at a safe distance from others to better contain the spread of infectious diseases.

“The coronavirus has taken us out of our normal socializing behaviors and, as a result, we are more susceptible now to anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation,” said Kate Ward-Gaus, La Salle University’s Assistant Vice President for Student Wellness.

Ward-Gaus and Kelly McClure, Ph.D., chair and associate professor of La Salle’s Department of Psychology, are wellness experts who have suggestions for those who are looking to find positivity in their lives amid uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Be in-tune with yourself (and others)

During normal times, care for our mind, body, and spirit is “so built into our lives that, sometimes, we don’t even notice,” said McClure, who studies depression and anxiety. These days, we are experiencing a time of transition and stress. For students, Ward-Gaus’ Office of Student Wellness Services provides practical information and guidance to help students maintain their health and well-being.

If you are not feeling well, tell someone about it. The same applies with friends or loved ones. Intervene and ask how you can help, said Ward-Gaus.

Tune out

You can’t help but see daunting COVID-19 data and updates when you read, watch, or scroll through news feeds. Our desire is to stay connected to the latest information. Instead of staying glued around the clock, limit your updates to two 10-minute periods each day.

“Screen your social media for positive stories and get your news from more-reliable sources only a couple times each day,” McClure said. “These little things can make you feel better throughout the day and help push your mood in a positive direction.”

Find new outlets for socialization

On a college campus, there’s never a shortage of things to do or people to see. Today, your options for socialization are limited. You can’t meet up for lunch or get together for a study session. That’s OK, said McClure, who recommends finding a new routine and sticking to it.

The following resources are available to La Salle students: Tele-counseling is available after hours, from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 a.m. by calling 215-951-1355 and pressing the No. 2 prompt. Information about how to access behavioral health services through an insurance provider can be found on an insurance card.

The Student Counseling Center’s voicemail, at 215-951-1355, will be checked regularly during the week.

Students who need immediate assistance should call 911 or La Salle Public Safety, at 215-991-1300.

Instead of having lunch with a friend, text them a funny picture. If you can’t physically attend a prayer service, consider private reflection, personal prayer, or meditation.

“Now that you are home for a while, look for ways to continue taking care of your mind, body, and spirit,” she said. “Try to think of the top five things that give you energy every day and keep doing them—or find something similar.”

Stay social

While we are using technology to work, study, and engage remotely, remember to stay connected with your friends, colleagues, and family. Send text messages. Make phone calls. Use Skype, Zoom, or FaceTime to have face-to-face conversations.

On social media, daily tips and information will to be posted to the Instagram and Facebook accounts for La Salle’s Student Wellness Services. On their Facebook page, you can find Wellness Wednesday sessions from 12:30-1 p.m. and Mindfulness Meditation sessions each Thursday at the same time.

“We are all adjusting to the new normal and new reality of this situation,” said Ward-Gaus. “The best way we can get through this is by caring for ourselves and looking after each other.”

—Christopher A. Vito