Why it may take 18 months (or longer) to create a coronavirus vaccine

A virologist at La Salle University explains how vaccines work and why creating them is “a complex process.”

The curve is slowly flattening. Daily, the confirmed case and death totals for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, continue to rise.

That’s why everyone from university researchers to pharmaceutical companies and government agencies are pursuing COVID-19 treatments. In total, more than 125 organizations are exploring coronavirus vaccines.

Only three months since the start of the pandemic, two vaccines already are in human trials. A third will begin human trials in May, and several others are waiting on clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin human trials. A website, started by a bioethicist and two epidemiologists, is soliciting for human trial volunteers to help advance the process.

Some believe that researchers around the world, all working simultaneously toward a COVID-19 cure, could develop a vaccine within 18 months. Precedent is not on their side. Clinical trials typically take between 10 to 15 years and require multiple phases to test the vaccine’s safety, immune response in volunteers, and effectiveness.

To explain the situation, we spoke with Jason Diaz, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Integrated Science, Business, and Technology at La Salle University. Diaz is a virologist and molecular biologist who teaches courses exploring innovations in biotechnology like genome sequencing and genetic engineering.

Creating a vaccine is “a complicated process,” Diaz said. Here’s why:

“Your body’s T and B cells are especially good at fighting viruses, and more importantly, they form an immunological memory – sometimes for decades….”

How a vaccine works

When you get sick, your body will identify a pathogen and fight it off. Your body’s T and B cells are especially good at fighting viruses and, more importantly, forming immunological memory—sometimes for decades, other times over a person’s life span—to help recognize a pathogen and start the immune response more rapidly.

“The strategy for all vaccines is to elicit that memory response,” Diaz said. “We don’t need the full pathogen to respond. Viruses have multiple parts. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for example, is notorious for its spike protein. That’s specifically what it uses to get into the cell.”

Your body can respond to all parts of a virus and, because of that, a vaccine can use whole intact viruses that are mutated in a way that won’t sicken those inoculated with the vaccine, Diaz said. Alternatively, you can use a large dose of a single part of the virus, like the coronavirus spike protein, without needing the whole viral particle.

“A single protein from a virus won’t get you sick,” he said, “but it’s enough to trigger your body’s immunological memory. Fundamentally, all vaccines give a person a practice target for the immune system to learn what to look for so that, when a pathogen enters your body, your immune system knows how to respond.”

Why it takes so long to create a vaccine

COVID-19 cases approach two million and deaths have eclipsed 100,000. A worldwide pandemic likely won’t be enough to speed up a process deliberately designed to require quality-control checks and fail-safes.

U.S.-developed vaccines need to pass through the FDA before they can advance to clinical trials—beginning with animals and leading to human testing. Multiple phases follow, to test dosages, monitor adverse effects, and identify thousands of test subjects. This process, said Diaz, can carry a price tag close to a billion.

“For a vaccine, the safety bar is much higher than for other drugs,” he said. “Is it worth giving healthy people adverse side effects to something they may not be exposed to? This question is a little different with the novel coronavirus, because of its community spread. You’re still talking about research, development, trials, collecting data, compensation for subjects, accounting for complications—the process has plenty of steps that need to be followed.”

Another potential complication is the manufacture of the vaccine.

Vaccines are “biological entities,” Diaz said. Developing them is distinctly different than producing aspirin. “Whenever there are genetics involved, there will be a small rate of mutation that needs to be factored into the process,” said Diaz, mentioning the below-average effectiveness of the 2016-17 influenza vaccine. “One small genetic change made all the difference.”

Diaz does not want to diminish optimism in the general population. Still, he is uncertain when we can expect a vaccine to become widely available.

“The supposition that developing, testing, and manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine could take 18 months is already fast,” Diaz said. “That being said, all of science has a vested interest. It could be accelerated, but I’d be surprised if there’s a vaccine available sooner than a year. That would be lightning fast to get a vaccine to the general public.”

—Christopher A. Vito