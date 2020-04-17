Peace Corps selects another La Salle graduating student

Jenny Edwards is the second Peace Corps appointee from the Class of 2020.

Jenny Edwards, ’20, has an inclination for introducing herself to new cultures. She credits her hometown of Los Angeles for helping her hone her passion for travel. And a few years ago, the 21-year-old began immersing herself in the Kenyan culture by traveling there for Project Mapendo for a month in the summer of 2017 and then again in the summer of 2018.

Edwards is scheduled to move to Zambia, where she will need to familiarize herself with a whole new culture serving in the Peace Corps. She will complete her undergraduate studies this semester and begin a 27-month appointment this August as a secondary education teacher leading courses for locals to learn English.

The global COVID-19 outbreak has tossed her post-graduation plans into chaos. Edwards said it will not deter her enthusiasm to have been chosen to serve in this capacity.

“Honestly, I am still shocked they picked me,” said Edwards, who played for La Salle’s volleyball team. “It’s been awesome, the outpouring of support from professors, the athletic department, and so many others. Their support is not just for me going and representing myself; I’m also representing the people who and places that raised me. My professors, coaches—they’ve shown me the way and helped me grow into the person I am.”

A three-month, language-intensive training in the Zambian capital of Lusaka will bolster Edwards’ understanding of Bemba and Tonga, two of the languages native to Zambia. A political science and economics double-major, Edwards considers herself a quick learner. She is accustomed to leading a classroom. She worked in a secondary school for boys while in Kenya and in a primary school in Haiti. These experiences have prepared her for running her own classroom.

Her commitment to volunteerism and service led her to La Salle, and helped direct her to the Peace Corps.

“Service has always been really important to me,” she said. “It’s important to be good to others and spread knowledge where you can to bolster and encourage others learning. I’ve grown so much as a person in the last four years. The people at La Salle deserve credit for this transformation. When they talk about going to college—and specifically La Salle—being a transformative experience, they mean it.”

Edwards joins Mary Eyde, another graduating student, as La Salle students who this year have earned selection into the Peace Corps.

After the Peace Corps, Edwards envisions a career with non-governmental organizations and higher education. “I’ve been around professors who have had such a profound impact on my life that I’d like to remain open to a teaching career one day,” said Edwards, who is considering the pursuit of a Ph.D. in international development. “I know I want to go back to graduate school, I feel like that’s the right path for me.”

—Christopher A. Vito