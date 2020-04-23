La Salle to offer short-term housing to Einstein staff during COVID-19 pandemic

La Salle University is partnering with Einstein Healthcare Network to provide short-term housing to medical professionals from Einstein’s Philadelphia campus—the largest independent academic medical center in the region.

Beginning Wednesday, April 22, Einstein staff can register online for housing accommodations at St. Basil Court, a residence hall on La Salle University’s campus. Campus access for Einstein’s employees will be limited to just St. Basil Court.

Located only a few minutes from Einstein’s Philadelphia campus, St. Basil Court provides a secure housing facility at no direct cost for up to 32 Einstein professionals at any given time. In accordance with social distancing recommendations, St. Basil Court features suite-style rooms with single bathrooms for individual residents for added convenience and ensured safety and cleanliness.

“La Salle’s mission for nearly 160 years has called us to support our community and serve those in need. We have never wavered in that mission, and that’s why we are supporting the staff of Einstein Healthcare Network,” said La Salle University President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. “On a daily basis, Einstein’s staff is protecting and caring for the members of the community amid this pandemic. Our institutions have long maintained a symbiotic relationship, and Einstein’s staff needs our support now more than ever. We are proud to partner with them in the fight against COVID-19.”

Einstein Healthcare Network will finance the daily cleaning of the residence spaces and linens. No other charges will be incurred as part of the at-cost agreement between the two institutions, both of which have been mainstays in the Northwest Philadelphia community for more than 150 years.

“As two anchor institutions in Northwest Philadelphia with longstanding missions of service to the community, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and La Salle University are coming together in the fight against COVID-19,” said Barry R. Freedman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Einstein Healthcare Network. “I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Colleen Hanycz, President of La Salle University, and to her staff, for making accommodations available on their campus for our frontline doctors, nurses, and healthcare providers during this very challenging time.”

Residence halls at La Salle University currently are unoccupied, as the University in March moved toward remote instruction and remote operation due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Einstein’s employees will use a section of St. Basil Court previously unoccupied by students.

Importantly, the partnership with La Salle offers peace of mind for Einstein employees.

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the importance and value of strong community partnerships and support amongst organizations, businesses, and individuals,” said Dixieanne James, President and Chief Operating Officer for Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park, MossRehab, Willowcrest, and Center One. “We greatly appreciate La Salle’s generous offer to make accommodations available on their campus. This provides our frontline heroes a place within the community to rest and recharge as they continue the battle against this unprecedented pandemic.”

About Einstein Healthcare Network

Einstein Healthcare Network is a healthcare system with approximately 1,000 beds and more than 8,700 employees serving the communities of Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Pa. The Network is made up of three acute care hospitals including Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, the largest independent academic medical center in the Philadelphia region training over 3,500 health professional students each year with 400 residents in more than 30 accredited programs; Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park; and Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. The Network also includes MossRehab, consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top rehabilitation hospital in the nation; Willowcrest, named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best nursing homes for short-term rehabilitation care in Philadelphia; outpatient care centers; and a network of more than 900 primary care physicians and specialists throughout the region. Visit einstein.edu or call 1-800-EINSTEIN.

About La Salle University

Established in 1863, La Salle University is a comprehensive Catholic university rooted in the tradition of the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, which was founded by St. John Baptist de La Salle, the Patron Saint of Teachers. Known as an academic community of excellence shaped by Catholic and Lasallian values, La Salle remains steadfast in the pursuit of its mission of faith, service, community, and social justice. Situated on a lively campus in Philadelphia’s historic Belfield neighborhood, La Salle is consistently recognized for its delivery of a holistic and practical education that produces strong professional outcomes. The University’s commitment to the community is visible through the variety and volume of programs it leads to support dynamic community engagement. Visit lasalle.edu.