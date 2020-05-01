Ben Bruchman, ’20, earns Fulbright Scholarship

This summer, the international relations major will begin an English teaching assistantship in Germany.

The middle of March had approached when Benjamin Bruchman, ’20, began to reconsider full-time employment opportunities and graduate school enrollment. The Reisterstown, Md., native was doubting his chances at earning selection to the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

It wasn’t long after that Bruchman received word he had earned a yearlong assignment in an English teaching assistantship in Germany.

“It’s a tremendous honor and I am proud to represent La Salle as a Fulbright Scholar,” said Bruchman, 21, an international relations major and German minor.

Although the Fulbright Commission is now considering Jan. 1, 2021, as a necessary postponement due to COVID-19, Bruchman said he is not deterred, “Regardless of the start date, I will graciously accept my position whenever it begins,” he said. “Fulbright has been my goal for years, and I won’t let any delay discourage me.”

Students selected for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program enter research, study, and teaching opportunities in more than 140 countries around the globe. Historically, the program has supported stronger global relations between citizens and governments.

Nearly 350 college students nationally applied for the 2020 Fulbright English Teaching Assistant (ETA) program in Germany for which Bruchman earned selection. The selection process is particularly competitive, as Germany is a highly coveted location, said Whitney Howell, Ph.D., assistant professor of philosophy and assistant director of the La Salle Honors Program.

“Ben’s extensive experience learning languages will be a tremendous benefit to the German students he will work with as a Fulbright ETA,” Howell said. “His selection for a Fulbright Award recognizes his excellent academic record and his potential to make substantial contributions in his future work and career, both in the U.S. and abroad.”

Bruchman described his assignment as an ideal fit. He is proficient in five languages—English, German, Spanish, Swedish, and American sign language. His interests in language acquisition, international development, and comparative governmental policy influenced the direction of his final thesis focused on federal language requirements for refugees in Central and Northern Europe. In this capstone project, Bruchman explored the relationship between the Swedish and German governments’ use of language as a mechanism for integrating refugees.

“We’re seeing refugees face penalties and an inability to obtain visas and other sponsorships by federal governments because they may not have access to dynamic linguistic and professional development programs,” Bruchman said. “Countries like Germany place an emphasis on language as a path toward receiving an education and ultimately earning highly-skilled positions and gainful employment.”

A member of the Alumni Foreign Language National Honors Societies, Bruchman enrolled at La Salle after graduating from Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Md. Following his introduction to Lasallian education, the decision to move to Philadelphia was “natural,” he explained.

“I wanted to be in a city and the transition from one Lasallian school to another was seamless,” he said. “The faculty of both are intertwined in many ways… Looking back, I started at La Salle with a meek understanding of my place in the world. Through La Salle’s programs like study abroad, the Leadership and Global Understanding Conference, and immersion trips, I’ll be entering Fulbright as a graduate with a worldwide perspective.”

His academic curiosity and accomplishments have helped Bruchman earn the support of faculty at La Salle.

“Ben is a wonderful student with strong language and cultural sensitivity, and a real desire to learn more about the world and improve it,” said Michael Boyle, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of political science.

“Ben lives out the idea that to learn a language is to learn a whole new world, and he has been diligent and dedicated while pursuing his studies and his travels and study abroad with flair,” said Vincent Kling, Ph.D., professor of global languages, literatures, and perspectives.

After his time in Germany, he hopes to pursue a graduate degree, whether domestically or abroad, in an internationally based field. Considering his Fulbright plans remain in flux, he wished to offer a related message to fellow graduates from the Class of 2020.

“One of the things that I’m most grateful for about higher education and, more specifically my time at La Salle, is that it has taught me to be adaptable,” Bruchman said. “I grieve for graduating students, but I’m confident in our abilities to adapt.”

