For transfer students, La Salle ranked as one of “the best”

The University provides “supportive and smooth (transfer) transition”

While exploring her transfer options, Lydia Jayne, ’22, sought a university with small class sizes and a welcoming campus environment. She also desired one with a reputable nursing program, into which all her credits would transfer.

She chose La Salle University.

“La Salle has exceeded many of my expectations,” said Jayne, a Chalfont, Pa., native who transferred from Bucks County Community College. “Right away, the transfer staff and orientation committees were helpful in answering all my questions and ensuring my transition was as smooth as possible.”

La Salle has been recognized as one of the nation’s best colleges and universities for its proven outcomes for transfer student success.

Named to the 2020 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s Transfer Honor Roll, La Salle is one of 123 four-year institutions lauded for creating pathways to support community college transfer students. This marks the fourth time in five years that La Salle has earned this distinction.

“We are incredibly proud of our transfer students, who continue to succeed when they join our La Salle family, and also our Enrollment Management staff and the steps they have taken to reduce barriers historically encountered by college transfer students,” said Dawn Soufleris, Ph.D., Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. “We value the perspectives that community-college transfer students bring to the La Salle community, and having this honor from Phi Theta Kappa reinforces our dedication to the transfer experience for our students.”

Kimber Fox, ’21, enrolled at La Salle in Fall 2019 after studying at the Community College of Philadelphia. Set to earn his degree in a little more than a year, the Fort Washington, Pa., native chose La Salle because of its intimate campus and the quality of its biology program.

“The ease of the transfer was very important in choosing my next university to complete my degree,” he said.

The Transfer Honor Roll is developed annually by Phi Theta Kappa, the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges.

Phi Theta Kappa gathers data to analyze and rate the transfer student experience. Open to all regionally accredited baccalaureate degree-granting institutions, the Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll rates colleges and universities in the areas of scholarship and financial aid, admissions outreach, student support services, and student engagement opportunities. Those institutions ranked in the top-25 percent earn placement in the Honor Roll.

For more information on transfer admissions at La Salle, call 215-951-1400 or email transferadmission@lasalle.edu.

La Salle is among the institutions deemed by Phi Theta Kappa as “the best at providing a supportive and smooth transition from community college—equating to increased rates of bachelor’s degree attainment for transfer students,” according to Lynn Tincher-Ladner, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Jayne, a second-year nursing major, said her program “has been difficult, but in the best way possible.” She said she has access to quality clinical affiliations and is confident her La Salle education will position her for success long after she earns her degree.

“I feel at home when I am at La Salle,” she said.

—Christopher A. Vito