CARES ACT GRANTS Disclosure

30-Day Report

La Salle University has received funding from the federal government for a grant under the CARES Act as part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The University signed and returned the Certification and Agreement required under the CARES Act with its assurance that the University will use no less than 50% of the CARES Act funds for Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students.

The total amount received from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) as part of the CARES Act pursuant to the institution’s Certification and Agreement for Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students was $2,138,650. This funding will be distributed as emergency cash grants to eligible students in need who were enrolled in the spring term to pay for expenses incurred as a result of the necessary shift to remote instruction.

As of May 19, 2020, the University has not begun the distribution to students and as such, the University has not drawn any of the available funds from our federal account (G5). The total number of students who have received an Emergency Financial Aid Grant under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act stands at zero as of May 19, 2020.

The Department of Education has given colleges and universities discretion to determine how this emergency assistance will be disbursed to eligible students. Understanding that many of our students have experienced financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, the University’s intention is to ensure that students with the most urgent need are the first to receive the emergency grant funds. In accordance with the directive from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, institutions are to prioritize funding for those students with the greatest need, while distributing grants as widely as possible for maximum impact. Accordingly, the University will distribute grants to eligible students as follows:

Category Amount PELL students, full-time $500 PELL students, part-time $250 Non-PELL students, full-time $250 Non-PELL students, part-time $200 Residents $300 Grad students $250

In accordance with federal requirements, only students who are Title IV eligible (those who are eligible for federal student financial aid) based on their 2019-2020 FAFSA have an opportunity to receive a grant. Grants cannot be awarded to non-Title IV eligible Students, International Students, DACA Students, Students who do not meet satisfactory academic progress or Students enrolled in a fully online program prior to March 13 and therefore not impacted by the disruption to campus operation. Additionally, La Salle University employees (except those hired as student workers) are ineligible to receive a CARES grant.

The number of students eligible to participate in programs under Title IV and thus eligible to receive Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students under the CARES Act is estimated as of May 19, 2020, to be 3,860.

These grants will not be applied against existing account balances and will be sent by direct deposit if eRefunds were elected. (Follow this link for directions on how to sign up for eRefunds.) If not enrolled in eRefunds, a check will be issued and mailed to the student’s billing address. Students enrolled in the spring term who did not file a FAFSA but believe that they may be Title IV eligible are strongly encouraged to visit https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa and file a 2019-20 FAFSA by the deadline of June 30, 2020. Note that a student’s Title IV aid eligibility cannot be determined if his or her 2019-20 FAFSA is incomplete, contains errors, or is otherwise flagged for follow-up processes by the Department of Education (such as federal verification). As a result, it is recommended that students complete their 2019-20 FAFSAs at least two weeks prior to the June 30 deadline to allow sufficient processing time for these items. Directions for filing are available on that federal website or you can call 1-800-4FEDAID. CARES Act grants will be available to eligible students so long as funds are available. La Salle’s intention is to assist as many students as possible while being sensitive to need.

We thank you in advance for your patience as we continue to assist our students while working remote. We will publish more information as it becomes available.