Nursing school graduate is ready to join the COVID-19 fight

Emma Capro, ’20, feels the timing couldn’t be better to finish her nursing program and join the workforce as a health care provider.

Every La Salle University student has faced extraordinary challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For students enrolled in the University’s nursing program, those challenges were more immediate, especially for those graduates in the Class of 2020 who will join the field and work on the frontline as health care professionals in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Kathleen Monforto, Ph.D., assistant professor of nursing, is certain that School of Nursing and Health Sciences graduate Emma Capro, ‘20, is ready for that challenge.

“She’s very calm, cool and collected,” Monforto said of Capro, a student in several of her courses. “As a nurse, you need to be calm under pressure. It was nice to have interacted with Emma and have seen her maintain that composure.”

Nursing is in Capro’s blood. Her mother and both of her grandmothers are nurses. The 22-year-old Ocean Township, N.J., native began her La Salle career in the University’s speech-language pathology five-year program, which includes the attainment of a graduate degree. After experiencing a change of heart as a first-year student, Capro transitioned to the University’s undergraduate nursing program and never looked back.

“My experience at La Salle has been incredible,” said Capro, a member of the women’s swimming and diving team at La Salle. “I have received so much support—from faculty members and staff in the athletics department, to my friends in both the nursing program and the swimming team. It’s a huge community and La Salle’s family feel is what I’m really going to miss (after graduation).”

Capro is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She has balanced a rigorous academic curriculum and her athletic pursuits, while also coordinating various community service events and serving as La Salle’s Student Nurses Association of Pennsylvania’s (SNAP) vice president. In her role with SNAP, she advocated for her fellow students so they could use NCLEX-RN licensure examination resources while preparing for the exam. Last year, from Oct. 1, 2018 – Sept. 30, 2019, La Salle nursing students achieved a first-time pass rate of 93.51 percent—exceeding both the Pennsylvania and national averages.

Capro expressed an ambition to enter the field and help battle COVID-19 as a member of either a pediatric or neonatal intensive care unit team. She has been focused on the pandemic since February, when it became clear that this disease caused by a new coronavirus would upend life globally.

“Initially, it was a scary thing to think about,” Capro said. “I’m going through my last semester of nursing school and, halfway through, we were told, ‘You need to go home and be with your family. We’re going to be doing everything online, including clinicals.’ Looking at it now that I’ve been home and we’ve had clinical assignments that relate to the coronavirus, I’ve learned a lot about it and I’m ready to go into the workforce.”

Capro has been talking regularly with her mother, a nurse practitioner, about what to expect in the battle against COVID-19. Understandably, Capro said her mother has expressed concern over her daughter becoming a nurse during a global pandemic. But Capro said she believes the timing could not be better for beginning her career.

“The world needs more nurses,” Capro said. “We’re going into this headfirst. Graduating now is almost perfect timing.”

—Patrick Berkery