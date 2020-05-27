For graduating student, community-based learning defines academic experience

Political science major Bobby Fanning gained a deeper understanding of fair housing and veterans’ issues through internships.

If you are looking for a prime example of a student who has taken advantage of learning opportunities available beyond the classroom at La Salle University, look no further than Bobby Fanning, ’20.

The 22-year-old Willow Grove, Pa. native graduates with a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a minor in leadership and global understanding. He also earned a working knowledge of fair and affordable housing initiatives and employment issues facing veterans through his internships with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service.

“I feel like community-based learning is such an integral part of the education at La Salle,” Fanning said. “It’s something that I’ve grown to appreciate over the four years I’ve been here. Countless professors have designed their courses to encourage and push students to think outside the classroom. And I’ve learned so much through those experiences.”

Fanning credited Miguel Glatzer, Ph.D., assistant professor of political science; Maureen O’Connell, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of religion and theology; and Sara Shuman, Ph.D., assistant professor and director of the undergraduate public health program, as examples of these pedagogical methods.

Internships are part of an extensive record of service on and off campus for Fanning, a legacy who follows his grandfather Matthew, ’51, father Robert, ’78, and sisters Maureen, ’14, and Molly, ’18, as La Salle graduates in his family. Fanning also volunteered with POWER Philadelphia and the Get Out the Vote campaign for the 2018 midterm elections, and served for a year as finance chair of the FOCUS (Fellowship of Community and University Services) Leadership Council. He also coordinated student volunteers with the Special Olympics and led Habitat for Humanity immersion trips to Georgia and North Carolina with the Lasallian Immersion Volunteer Experience (L.I.V.E.) program, an experience he said was inspired by his sisters’ work on Habitat projects.

“You get the hands-on experience of learning how to build a house or working on a project related to the construction of a house,” Fanning said. “Also, the way our service program trips work, you get that weekly education about the issue that you’re going to help serve or work on. For me, it was about affordable housing, and the issues that revolved around it. That’s why I was drawn to my HUD internship.”

The next academic step for Fanning will be the pursuit of his graduate degree in urban planning, beginning in August at either the University of Pennsylvania or Temple University. He’s been accepted into the regional and city planning programs at both universities and is weighing his decision. Though the COVID-19 pandemic makes it impossible to predict what his graduate learning experience will look like come August, Fanning said, the seismic shift in how he and classmates lived and learned during the spring semester has prepared him for pretty much anything the future holds.

“It was definitely very hard to deal with,” Fanning said. “It’s a new precedent. We’ve never dealt with anything like this before. I think a lot of it is about stepping back and adapting to the new circumstances and putting your best foot forward. (We have to) continue with that drive and work your hardest. I think that will really help me excel through this uncertain time.”

