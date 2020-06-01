Could COVID-19 prompt a change to U.S. election procedure?

With states postponing primaries over public health concerns, the pandemic is impacting the 2020 election in ways the country has never seen.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 United States presidential election has the potential to be unlike any other the country has experienced.

The U.S. may have reached a tipping point, with multiple states now postponing primary elections, cities like Philadelphia drastically reducing the number of polling locations for its June Pennsylvania primary, and California altering plans for November’s general election by mailing ballots to voters over public health concerns.

But will that be enough to prompt lawmakers to seriously reconsider the way U.S. elections are held?

For some insight, we spoke with Fred Foley, Ph.D., a political science instructor at La Salle University with more than 50 years of classroom experience. Foley began teaching political science in 1970 and led a course in the Spring 2020 semester on the American presidency.

A uniform overhaul of elections is difficult, Foley said, since each state establishes its own rules. While the federal government has an option to override the states, Foley said partisanship will prevent that from happening.

“I do think (the pandemic) is going to precipitate a rethinking about elections,” Foley said. “Whether that rethink leads to changes is actually a highly partisan issue. It doesn’t look like the House of Representatives and Senate can agree on much. I don’t think they’re going to mandate that everybody nationally votes by mail.”

What’s behind that partisanship?

Foley pointed to the HR1 bill, introduced by Democrats in January 2019, as a recent example of an attempt to enact election change that was nixed due to partisanship.

“The first bill the Democrats introduced when the new Congress came in was HR1,” Foley said. “It was a pretty significant overhaul of the way elections are conducted in this country, including having election day be a federal holiday and introducing early voting, to facilitate a higher percentage of people turning out to vote. … (HR1) passed easily in the House, with the Democratic majority, and it got absolutely nowhere in the senate.”

Some voters still have options

Even without a radical election overhaul, voters in many states have options beyond going to their polling place on election day and casting a ballot in person.

Five states (Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington) conduct elections entirely by mail. And another 28 states—Pennsylvania included, after Act 77 was signed into law last October—allow for absentee/mail-in voting without an excuse.

While Foley favors the mail-in option and expects it to gain traction, given the potential for another spike in positive COVID-19 cases in the fall, he noted that states have administrative hurdles to clear for it to become a viable option for all potential voters.

“What they do in Oregon and Washington and the others that have this compulsory vote by mail is that every registered voter gets a ballot in the mail,” Foley explained. “In states like Pennsylvania, where it’s optional vote by mail, you must go online and request the ballot to be sent to you. And that limits you. Because if you don’t have online access or you don’t know the options available to you, then you’re probably not going to be able to take advantage of the vote-by-mail opportunity. If states are going to give people the option to vote by mail, they’re going to have to really publicize it.”

Another option is early in-person voting, which 39 out of 50 states (though not Pennsylvania), and the District of Columbia allow in some form. In this scenario, those who are still interested in voting in person can go to a designated polling location to cast their ballot anywhere from 10 to 46 days prior to election day.

For voters who have no choice but to vote in person and are leery of social distancing issues at a crowded polling place on election day, Foley said early voting makes sense.

“It gives people a chance to vote when there’s not going to be as many people around,” Foley said. “You don’t all have to show up and stand in line on one day. You can spread it out.”

Impact on turnout

Foley’s expectation is that voter participation for the primaries, historically much lower than general elections—even for presidential primaries—will be reduced even further because of the pandemic. Though he doesn’t think it will impact the results of primaries, featuring a presumptive Democratic nominee in Joe Biden and an incumbent in Donald Trump.

“I don’t think the pandemic is going to have any impact at all on the outcome of the primaries,” Foley said. “Biden has accumulated enough delegates and will continue to accumulate them. He’s likely going to be the (Democratic) nominee. And it’s obvious that President Trump has not been opposed and will not be opposed. “

But come November, and barring a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, what kind of turnout can be expected for the general election?

“I think it will resemble something pretty close to business as usual,” Foley said. “By combining early voting with the option to do it all by mail, I think you can alleviate some of the issues and concerns the pandemic is creating about turnout.”

—Patrick Berkery