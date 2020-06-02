North Philadelphia native sees a whole new world through La Salle

Travel study trips to Europe and India broadened the mind and palate of Samir Faulkner, ’20

Each time Samir Faulkner, ‘20, looks back on his time at La Salle University, he always will be reminded of very significant firsts in his life.

A member of La Salle’s graduating Class of 2020, Faulkner became the first member of his family to attend college. He is also his family’s first college graduate. He graduates from La Salle’s School of Business with majors in finance and business systems and analytics, along with a minor in leadership and global understanding.

The North Philadelphia native said he will always remember his first trip abroad while studying at La Salle—which also marked his first time on an airplane. The trip to India as a second-year student took Faulkner and other students in the Leadership and Global Understanding program to India for a politics of liberation travel study course.

“That was a very interesting trip because I spent a majority of the trip on a mountain,” said Faulkner, 22. “It’s very different from Philadelphia. I was disconnected from social media, so you really can immerse yourself into the culture. It was a big change. And 13 hours on a plane, I just looked anxious. I’m sure all of my professors remember me from that flight.”

Faulkner’s other travel study trips to Rome (for the program’s course in Europe’s immigration crisis) and Lisbon (to study Portugal’s drug policy in comparative perspective) have whetted his appetite for more international travel. He cited learning about the decriminalization of drugs in Portugal as an academic highlight, especially given the drug crisis in the United States and his hometown. As far as recreational highlights go, Faulkner fondly recalled having his food tastes broadened while in Rome and Lisbon.

“In Rome, I was more involved in the culture of the people,” he said. “I did not know that dinner could last for a couple of hours, and the food is delicious. ... Everything with the food was so different than what I’m used to. It was something I definitely wanted to experience and I’m glad I did.”

Faulkner is currently working as a delegation oversight intern with Independence Blue Cross. He views healthcare as the first of several fields in which he would like to work, listing banking and the nonprofit sector as two other potential areas in which he could root his professional career.

Ultimately, Faulker said, he would like to work for the City of Philadelphia in a capacity in which he could enact positive change. Citing the current coronavirus pandemic, he said he feels an obligation to help the city and its residents learn from this situation and put into place policies and structures that will protect and prevent against a similar public health crisis in the future.

“My generation and the generation after me, we’re going to figure out how can we prevent (a pandemic) from happening again,” Faulkner said. “There must be new policies. It’s going to be up to us.”

—Patrick Berkery