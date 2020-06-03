La Salle to offer grad-program tuition discount to its most-recent graduates

Recipients of La Salle undergraduate degrees in 2020 are eligible for a tuition discount to several graduate-level programs.

La Salle University is offering its most-recent graduates a tuition discount to select graduate-degree programs at their alma mater.

Students who earned undergraduate degrees from La Salle in 2020 will benefit from a 30-percent tuition discount toward enrollment in one of the following graduate-degree programs at the University:

Business Administration (MBA)

full-time, one-year, or part-time (hybrid) delivery options available

full-time, one-year, or part-time (hybrid) delivery options available Education (M.A.)

Marriage and Family Therapy (M.A.)

Non-Profit Leadership, online (M.S.)

Professional Clinical Counseling (M.A.)

Public Health (MPH)

Strategic Communication (M.A.)

A 20-percent discount for La Salle’s full-time, one-year, and part-time (hybrid) MBA programs are available to students who earned undergraduate business degrees from Cabrini University in 2020. (Under the universities’ existing partnership, Cabrini students typically would have been eligible for a 10-percent decrease in tuition to La Salle’s MBA program.)

La Salle asks all prospective students to apply by July 15; MBA applicants must apply by June 30. Applicants must begin their respective programs during the Fall 2020 semester. The discount is available through the completion of the Fall 2021 semester.

“We are experiencing an historically unprecedented situation with deep financial implications that are being felt most acutely by our recent graduates of the Class of 2020,” said La Salle University President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. “The pursuit of a graduate degree provides students an immediate opportunity to defer student-loan payments amid an uncertain job market while supplementing their resumes with a strong academic credential. This is one of the few ways that new college graduates can convert this adverse situation into a professional benefit, a conversion that La Salle wants to support.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the U.S. economy. More than 20 million Americans lost their jobs in April, when 22 million people in the U.S. filed for unemployment benefits. According to U.S. Department of Labor statistics, the share of the U.S. adult population with a job last month (51.3 percent) was the lowest on record. The nation’s unemployment rate is approaching 15 percent, outpacing the peak of the 2009 recession by nearly 5 percent.

“It is my hope that by offering a significant tuition discount for some of our strongest graduate programs, La Salle will continue to partner with our students in harnessing education to change lives and ensure lives of success and purpose during these uncertain times,” Hanycz said.

Eligible students can learn more by participating in a graduate-program virtual open house scheduled for Thursday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m.

—Christopher A. Vito