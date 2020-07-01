CARES ACT GRANTS Disclosure

45-Day Report

La Salle University has received funding from the federal government for a grant under the CARES Act as part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The University signed and returned the Certification and Agreement required under the CARES Act with its assurance that the University will use no less than 50 percent of the CARES Act funds for Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students.

The total amount awarded from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) as part of the CARES Act pursuant to the institution’s Certification and Agreement for Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students was $2,138,650. This funding will be distributed as emergency cash grants to eligible students in need who were enrolled in the Spring term to pay for expenses incurred as a result of the necessary shift to remote instruction.

As of July 3, 2020, the University has begun the distribution to students and, as such, the University has drawn some of the available funds from our federal account (G5). The total amount that has been distributed to students as of July 3, 2020 was $1,391,600. The total number of students who have received an Emergency Financial Aid Grant under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act stands at 3,081, as of July 3, 2020.

The Department of Education has given colleges and universities discretion to determine how this emergency assistance will be disbursed to eligible students. Understanding that many of our students have experienced financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, the University’s intention is to ensure that students with the most urgent need are the first to receive the emergency grant funds. In accordance with the directive from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, institutions are to prioritize funding for those students with the greatest need, while distributing grants as widely as possible for maximum impact. Accordingly, the University distributed grants to eligible students, as follows:

Category Amount PELL students, full-time $500 PELL students, part-time $250 Non-PELL students, full-time $250 Non-PELL students, part-time $200 Residents $300 Graduate students $250

In accordance with federal requirements, only students who are Title IV eligible (those who are eligible for federal student financial aid) based on their 2019-2020 FAFSA have an opportunity to receive a grant. Grants cannot be awarded to non-Title IV eligible students, international students, DACA students, students who do not meet satisfactory academic progress, or students enrolled in a fully online program prior to March 13 and, therefore, were not impacted by the disruption to campus operation. Additionally, La Salle University employees (except those hired as student workers) are ineligible to receive a CARES grant.

These grants were not applied against existing account balances and were sent by direct deposit if eRefunds were elected. (Learn how to enroll for eRefunds.) If not enrolled in eRefunds, a check was issued and mailed to the student’s billing address. CARES Act grants will be available to eligible students so long as funds are available. La Salle’s intention is to assist as many students as possible while being sensitive to need. An application process is being developed for Phase II CARES Act grant awards and emails will be sent to eligible students informing them of their eligibility and providing further instructions to apply.

If you have not received a CARES grant at this point and believe that you are eligible based on the parameters described in this update, please email CARESFUND@lasalle.edu.

We thank you in advance for your patience as we continue to assist our students while working remotely. We will update this page at least every 45 days until all funds are disbursed.