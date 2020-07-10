University announces updates to Executive Cabinet

Three senior administrators at La Salle University will take on expanded roles, President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D., announced July 10.

Daniel P. Joyce, M.A. ’01, joins the University’s Executive Cabinet as Vice President of University Advancement.

Angela Polec, Ed.D., a member of the University’s Executive Cabinet since joining La Salle in April 2019, will serve as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. In addition to leading the development and management of the University’s brand, and overseeing La Salle’s strategic communications, digital strategy, marketing, and media relations, Polec has added the Department of University Events and Conferencing Services to her portfolio.

Br. Ernest J. Miller, FSC, D.Min., has accepted an expanded role as Vice President for Mission, Diversity and Inclusion, leading the University’s work to ensure it meets its mission and core values through commitment to justice.

“Dan, Angela, and Br. Ernest are modern-day stewards of La Salle University’s historic mission and heritage,” President Hanycz said. “Their contributions to the University community are innumerable. I have every confidence that each will continue to serve La Salle University with distinction and poise in their new roles, helping grow our academic reputation, support the student experience, and exemplify our commitments to community and justice.”

The newest addition to La Salle’s Executive Cabinet, Joyce has served the University in several fundraising and advancement roles for 15 years. He had most recently served since 2018 as La Salle’s Assistant Vice President for Development. In this role, he collectively helped raise nearly $34 million for La Salle, with success in major gift campaigns and university endowment fundraising.

His advancement efforts contributed significantly to the School of Business’ Building Initiative, leading to the grand opening of Founders’ Hall—a six-story, 87,000-square-foot space rich in amenities and technology. At La Salle, Joyce has helped grow support for the University’s endowed scholarships, academic programs across all three schools, and University Athletics.

Joyce holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a major in marketing, from Xavier University. In 2001, he earned a Master of Arts in Business Communication from La Salle University. He is a past president of Xavier’s Delaware Valley Alumni Chapter and a former member of the Penn Foundation’s Fundraising Committee.