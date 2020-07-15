Empowered and prepared to work toward justice

Dear members of the La Salle community:

As we prepare to begin a new academic year in this current moment, I am humbled and excited to accept University President Dr. Colleen M. Hanycz’s appointment to serve La Salle University in an expanded role of Vice President for Mission, Diversity and Inclusion.

As a Lasallian Catholic university, our distinctive heritage, values, and mission ground our commitment to being and becoming a community that welcomes and honors all who come to us—whether as students, staff members, faculty members, or administrators. A diverse and inclusive community is important to La Salle for several reasons. Drawing upon the wealth of the Catholic intellectual tradition, we seek to embody the breadth and beauty of God’s creation in our own community, embracing the values of both equity and pluralism. As we invite persons from many different backgrounds to participate in the La Salle community, we must commit ourselves to help every member of the community feel fully welcomed and valued.

We are witness to a volatile social and racial climate in our country, one that calls our collective attention to an imperative need for mutual respect and justice—in the United States, in Philadelphia, and on our campus.

Activated by the momentum of public demonstrations and the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement, students across the country are taking to social media with a goal: bringing about change in their school, college, and university communities by providing anonymous glimpses into lived experience and bias-related incidents on their campuses.

In recent days, the University’s Executive Cabinet learned of the existence of several Instagram accounts specific to La Salle—including @blackatlasalle—through which students, past and present, have shared testimonials from their time at La Salle. In reviewing these accounts, I am inspired by the candor and authenticity of our community members, and simultaneously disheartened by the content of these troubling posts. It is apparent that dismay and concern reside within members of our community. Their pain is tangible.

Collectively, as a community, we have work to do. We are empowered and prepared to conduct this work. We are eager to listen to and engage with members of our community in healthy, constructive dialogue. As a university, our campus community must always support positive action reflective of our core Lasallian Catholic values.

To that end, we are engaging in a campus-wide process this academic year that will prompt us to examine our policies, procedures, practice, and culture through our Joint Commission on Diversity and Inclusion. Students, staff, faculty, and alumni will comprise this Commission, which is co-sponsored by the Faculty Senate and the University President. Its work aims to review the existing policies and practices of La Salle University and develop a plan with achievable and measurable goals to help us better realize the aim identified in the University’s Core Values Statement : “to identify inequity and exclusion created by society, and actively respond not merely with charity, but with courage, creativity and compassion.”

A pillar of our work, in this academic year and through this Commission, is adherence to the mission and core values of our University, rooted in appeals for and work toward justice and human dignity, and support for and solidarity with all marginalized people and communities. Bias is antithetical to our mission and is not tolerated at La Salle University. Several years ago, the University introduced a reporting structure specific to bias-related incidents and available through the mylasalle Portal . I encourage members of our community to report bias-related incidents through this system.

In La Salle’s commitment to a transformative educational experience, we hope our community reflects a world that is richly diverse in the breadth and beauty of God’s creation. Aware of the challenges our university is facing at this time, let us be consoled and encouraged by the hope, passion, and determination that our students, staff, faculty, Trustees, and alumni have shown and continue to show in this current moment.

If you have questions about this expanded role, the University’s Joint Commission, or the University’s commitment to a diverse, inclusive, and just community, you can contact me at miller95@lasalle.edu .

Saint John Baptist de La Salle, pray for us. Live Jesus in our hearts forever.

Sincerely,

Brother Ernest J. Miller, FSC, D. Min., M.A. ’95

Vice President of Mission, Diversity and Inclusion