Alumna honors pandemic’s “everyday heroes” through children’s book

Catherine McNamara, ’11, in her line of work, prioritizes community wellness and support. A nurse practitioner at Bellevue Pediatrics in Ewing, N.J., McNamara said she regularly broaches those subjects with the practice’s pediatrician—Puthenmadam Radhakrishnan, affectionately referred to as Dr. Rad.

“He and I are always brainstorming on how we can help the community we serve,” McNamara said.

Those conversations led McNamara and Dr. Rad to co-author a children’s book, titled “Our Heroes.” The book, independently published in late June, recognizes those who are serving as frontline workers and healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The book highlights nurses, doctors, delivery people, grocery store employees, educators, and sanitation workers,” McNamara said. “I am happy and proud of a project that honors the everyday heroes.”

McNamara’s writing experience prior to authoring the book was minimal, she said, and reserved almost exclusively for clinical research. That may not have stopped her from putting pen to paper, but it led to what she called “a lot of trial and error.” Along the way, she and Dr. Rad exchanged ideas and edited each other’s’ work.

Her motivation to write, she said, is traced to her commitment to community and education. McNamara’s role in the health care field requires her to educate the patients and families she serves on making healthy choices.

“Ours is an incredible office that focuses on helping people in the community. Most are from underserved populations,” said McNamara, who studied nursing science at La Salle before earning her doctorate in nursing practice from Rutgers University.

“Our Heroes” has received acclaim from Colleen Kraft, a past president of the American Academic of Pediatrics, who called it “a very sweet book” with content that is “perfect and very understandable and comforting for a child.” The book has a five-star rating on Amazon.

McNamara and the practice for which she works participates in the Reach Out and Read, a nonprofit program that supports literacy and daily readership among children and families. “Our Heroes” will be included in Reach Out and Read, and each of Bellevue Pediatrics’ patients will receive a copy of the book at no charge. Also, the book will be donated to the Trenton Public Schools system and, shortly, will be available in Spanish.

“The book is recommended to all children, and it’s a wonderful gift from grandparents to grandchildren,” McNamara said. “It’s our hope that it will open children’s eyes to the people in their lives who make a difference and help a community function.”

—Christopher A. Vito