Return to campus: What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms

As the La Salle University community prepares for an in-person experience during the Fall 2020 semester, it is important for students and employees to know what to do if they experience COVID-19-like symptoms.

Those symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and more.

As outlined in #ExplorersReturn, the University’s return-to-campus plan, here are a few steps to be followed by a member of the La Salle community if they test positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and/or are showing any of the symptoms:

Self-monitoring

An important step in staying health is daily self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. Take your temperature each morning before leaving home. (Bring a thermometer with you to campus, if you are a residential student.) If your temperature is or exceeds 100.4 degrees F/ 38 degrees C, do not enter campus or leave your residence. Contact your health care provider. he same applies if someone in your household is experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms—stay home.

For students

First, students are encouraged to consult with their personal health care provider. They should contact the La Salle Student Health Center (via email at studenthealth@lasalle.edu or by phone at 215-951-1565) if your health care provider refers you for a test.

Students should also contact the Student Health Center if their health care provider refers then for a COVID-19 test. The student will be contacted by a member of the Contact Tracing team and be interviewed following public health contact tracing guidelines to determine possible community transmission.

Also, students should notify their professors to make arrangements to continue their coursework.

For employees

Faculty and staff are encouraged to work closely with their personal health care providers when exhibiting symptoms and/or if they have been exposed to the virus to determine the need for testing and how to access a testing location. If your health care provider refers you for a COVID-19 test, employees should notify University Human Resources (via email at hr@lasalle.edu or by phone at 215- 951-1013).

Employees who are unable to work due to personal illness should use available sick time. If available sick time has already been exhausted, the employee should contact Human Resources to discuss available leave options.

Testing

Several testing locations are located within a 5-mile radius of campus. The University has secured supplies for COVID-19 testing and is working closely under the guidance of the CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Public Health, and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to determine the most-effective strategy for testing and the safest approach for administering tests for students who are symptomatic or have been exposed to the virus.

More information

Consult the #ExplorersReturn plan to learn more about self-monitoring, physical distancing, signs and symptoms, testing, expectations for students and employees, La Salle’s quarantine and isolation policies, and more.

—Patrick Berkery