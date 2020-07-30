Town halls and Fall 2020 updates

To the La Salle University community:

It’s been two weeks since we released #ExplorersReturn, our comprehensive return-to-campus plan, detailing our efforts to safely restore an in-person, on-campus experience for the students, faculty, staff, and Christian Brothers of La Salle University. The plan has now been approved by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Given the daily updates on case counts and corresponding mitigation efforts taking place in Philadelphia and around the country, our recovery and continuity team has remained vigilant in its review of the return plan and subsequent application of necessary additions and amendments. The plan remains fluid and in alignment with recommendations of public health and elected officials, while continuing to meet our collective needs and adapting to this constantly evolving situation.

Coming together to adapt and respond

We recognize that our students and their families are making their decisions for the fall based on their unique circumstances. A survey sent to students last week rendered a great response and helpful feedback. As a result, we are committed to giving our students options for the fall semester, including the ability to build an entirely online course schedule whenever possible. Academic Affairs is actively working to accommodate the individual academic needs of the students who completed the survey to let us know their preference. Also, we are not penalizing students who choose to withdraw from University Housing. We hope that these adjustments help ease the minds for our students as they continue their academic journeys with us.

Like our students, we understand our faculty and staff all have unique circumstances and preferences, too. Based on survey results and feedback on the draft return-to-campus plan, our Office of Human Resources has established a comprehensive process to allow employees to request COVID-19-related workplace accommodations.

I am grateful for the ongoing work taking place to meet these needs, and the support and flexibility demonstrated by those in our community.

New adjustment for Fall

Over the last several months, I have made abundantly clear that our priority will always reside with ensuring the health of our students, employees, and residents. As a measure to promote safety and wellness within our community, all courses will be delivered remotely for the first two weeks of the Fall 2020 semester. Move-in will continue as scheduled (Aug. 13-16). During the first two weeks of the semester, residential students will be assigned to residential pods, or families, that are made up of those who live closest to them. These families will be assigned meal pick-up times and will participate in various virtual and in-person activities together.

From a public health perspective, this revision will serve as a phased-in approach to returning to campus, thus reducing face-to-face interaction and limiting social circles and contacts. After this initial two-week period, course instruction—barring unforeseen or extenuating circumstances—will revert to the previously assigned in-person, staggered, hybrid, or online modality.

Limiting social interactions during this time will strengthen our contact tracing efforts in the first two weeks, should we learn of positive or presumed positive cases within our campus community.

As you might imagine, this approach will impact our on-campus experience. I would like to outline the following changes:

Residential students. As mentioned, residence hall move-in will continue as scheduled in accordance with your previously assigned move-in time. From Aug. 13-30, all residential and off-campus students are asked to contain their interactions to those within their residential pod. Think of this as your campus family. Each family will have a designated resident assistant (RA). It is strongly encouraged that students remain with their campus families and avoid in-person interactions with those outside their respective residence halls and floors.

Out-of-state students. Students who reside in high-transmission areas have received detailed instructions from Student Wellness outlining the steps that need to be taken prior to arrival on campus in order to meet the city's 14-day quarantine requirement.

Dining. All on-campus dining arrangements will be made available as to-go options. Each residence hall family will have assigned times and locations for meal pick-up. Off-campus students with meal plans will be able to schedule pick-up times.

Off-campus students. During this two-week period, commuter students and students who intend to reside in off-campus housing are asked to stay at home at their permanent residences. There will be a variety of virtual activities and opportunities for you to get involved and become an active member of the La Salle community during these first two weeks.

New students. For new students participating in Explorientation, this revised approach will be incorporated into and accounted for in the Explorientation experience. You will receive more information and details in the coming days.

Getting involved. In lieu of an in-person activities fair, I invite our students to participate in Involvement Week. Beginning Aug. 17, this weeklong series of virtual experiences—offered by Campus Activities, Campus Recreation, Residence Life, Commuter Engagement, and University Ministry, Service, and Support—presents opportunities for students to complete surveys regarding campus programming ideas and needs; receive an introduction to La Salle's many student organizations; and learn about important campus resources and how to access them.

Interactive town halls

Amid these changes, and after reviewing the return plan, it’s natural to still have questions: Am I expected to wear a face covering while walking across campus? How will I know the permitted occupancy of a classroom before I enter it? What is the University’s visitor policy?

I know questions like these exist within our community. While these and countless others are addressed in the #ExplorersReturn plan, there are others the return plan might not answer or address as intuitively. We don’t possess all the answers. No one does. Like every institution of higher education, we are relying upon guidance from public health and elected officials as we make decisions that are best for La Salle University and prioritize the wellness of our community and our neighbors. I would like to invite you to register for one of several upcoming interactive virtual town halls, each intended for a specific audience:

It is my hope that these town halls provide a sense of community, along with added clarity around our return plan. These sessions will offer a platform for you to ask questions through Zoom’s chat function. Each session will have a moderator who will assist in streamlining the question-and-answer process through the town hall’s many panelists.

Navigating change, together

As you might imagine, implementing these changes and adapting to an evolving situation presents difficult tasks—including those that are partly reliant upon the honor system. What’s more, you are undoubtedly as excited to be on campus as we are to welcome you. In most cases, you will be sharing campus, classes, and activities with friends and fellow students whom you have not seen since March. Know that we are taking this proactive measure as an additional step in our efforts to mitigate possible communal spread, as we come together on campus for the first time in more than five months.

In addition to the public health benefits, this two-week period provides our students an opportunity to experience and grow more comfortable with remote learning and the tools and interfaces available to them, which will be useful if we later require a pivot to a fully remote experience like the one we moved to last spring.

It is important to remember that a component of our return planning remains out of our control. In this ever-changing situation, I assure you we are doing everything we can to return safely to an in-person and on-campus experience. However, we know that the pandemic has the potential to disrupt those plans.

For now, I ask each of you to take ownership of the behaviors that we can control. Familiarize yourself with the University’s return-to-campus plan. Please understand and embrace personal health expectations regarding face coverings, handwashing, physical distancing, and self-monitoring.

By joining us on campus this fall, you are part of a community—a family. The success of this plan and our ability to remain on campus is dependent upon each of you. The actions and behaviors of singular individuals could significantly impact the students, employees, and Christian Brothers of our community, and our neighbors in the wider Northwest Philadelphia community. I am appealing to you to be an accountable and responsible member of the La Salle University community.

The success of our planning remains dependent upon your continued support and cooperation. I am confident in our ability to act responsibly as we return to campus safely, and I look forward to engaging with you in the forthcoming interactive town halls.

Sincerely,

Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.

President