Inclusivity through artistry

The La Sall e University Art Museum’s commitment to diversity is on display—literally.

A woman sits against the wall of a cramped room, illuminated only by sunshine pouring in from a small square window. Beside the woman rests a baby, covered in cloth and notably ringed by a golden halo.

Generations of artists, art critics, and educators have viewed and reviewed Henry Ossawa Tanner’s rendering of “Mary.” Painted more than 120 years ago, it’s considered a career-defining piece by Tanner, one of the most well-regarded African-American artists in U.S. history.

The painting also serves as a crowning piece of a robust African-American art collection in the La Salle University Art Museum.

The museum, located on La Salle’s campus in Northwest Philadelphia, is home to dozens of paintings, sculptures, and objects with ties to African-American and Philadelphia history. The museum’s collection includes pieces by Tanner, the first African-American student accepted to the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art, the oldest art school in the U.S..

“It truly is the highlight of our museum,” said Miranda Clark-Binder, curator of education and public programs at the La Salle University Art Museum, of Tanner’s “Mary” painting. “Classes use it all the time. It’s this significant work of his, but it’s for all of us. On an artistic level, it’s so beautifully talented. The sense of atmosphere is very strong, and there’s a lot of ambiguity to the story around it. People end up interpreting it personally.”

Tanner’s “Mary” was purchased with funds donated by a prominent African–American businessman in 1984. The museum also features the work of Alma Thomas, Barbara Bullock, Charles Searles, and Paul Keene, among many other notable African-American artists.

In building its collection, the museum has always aimed to be as inclusive, representative, and committed to diversity, in support of the University’s mission to provide a transformational Lasallian educational experience, Clark-Binder said.

The museum, in addition to pieces like Tanner’s, from the 19th century, features contemporary and local artists. Its current special exhibition—“African Art: Exhibiting Traditional Sculpture”—is on display through June 2021. As part of an exhibition seminar taught by the museum’s director and chief curator Klare Scarborough, Ph.D. La Salle students helped curate the exhibit, choosing pieces that appealed to them after thorough research of the cultures, subjects, and objects. The students also provided the descriptive labels that appear with each piece in the exhibit.

“The students learned about exhibiting African art through this process,” said Clark-Binder. “It’s an intricate and complicated conversation because of the history behind collection, exhibition and interpretation of African art. In the far past, African art was often referred to as primitive, tribal or exotic. It wasn’t held in its own agency. We understand and talk about art so differently today and, thankfully, African art has its own well-deserved place.”

The museum provides service beyond the La Salle community and maintains strong connections to students and artists throughout the city.

Since 2014, the La Salle Art Museum has served as a classroom, of sorts, for visiting fourth- and fifth-grade students in the School District of Philadelphia. The museum is one of five annual field trips featured in the History Hunters Youth Reporter Program, which teaches local history to Philadelphia school children through interactive activities and on-site visits. For this upcoming school year, the entire curriculum will be presented virtually.

“The History Hunters program excels at choosing locations that help bring history to life and lift up voices of people of color,” Clark-Binder said. “When we host the students, we focus on historic artists and artisans, as well as the University’s commitment to justice—not only for those in the La Salle community, but also for the children and members of our neighboring communities.”

Additionally, the La Salle Art Museum is in partnership with Woodmere Art Museum, which tells the story of Philadelphia art and artists. La Salle has items on loan to Woodmere for their current exhibition. The museum features work from Barbara Bullock, a member of Greene Street Artist Cooperative, a nearly 30-year old collective of multicultural artists in Germantown.

The pandemic has limited access to the La Salle University Art Museum to only the La Salle community. Schedule your visit by emailing clarkbinder@lasalle.edu.

The Art Museum is unavailable to the general public as a result of the pandemic. The museum is building out a series of virtual educational programs this fall, in lieu of coordinating voluminous in-person visits. Clark-Binder will co-facilitate an Explorer Café on the role of art during times of crisis with Mey-Yen Moriuchi, Ph.D., associate professor of art, whose scholarly work and teaching focuses on the overlap of art and race. A virtual event for the La Salle Alumni Association is also in the works, Clark-Binder said.

The museum’s entire collection is searchable and viewable online, thanks to grant in 2014 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Staff of the museum have been using its Instagram and Facebook accounts to share popular pieces in recent months, as well.

“Our museum’s mission extends beyond exhibiting and educating about the art; it’s also critically important that we share it,” Clark-Binder said. “The virtual programming and events help support that pillar of our mission.”

—Christopher A. Vito