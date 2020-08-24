La Salle launches public health grad program, sport management minor

La Salle University will deliver three new academic offerings in the upcoming academic year.

This fall, La Salle will launch a five-year Master of Public Health (MPH) program and a Wound, Ostomy, and Continence (WOC) post-baccalaureate certificate program. And in the spring semester, the University will offer an undergraduate minor in Sport Management.

The five-year MPH, offered through the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, prepares students to solve public health problems with emphasis on health disparities in urban communities. A 48-credit program that leverages a hybrid delivery model, the MPH features a practice immersion and a capstone project that emphasize case findings, health education, and disease prevention. Students enrolled in La Salle’s Bachelor of Science in Public Health program can apply for acceptance into the five-year MPH program as second-year students (in the spring semester) or as third-year students (in the fall semester).

In spring, La Salle launches its undergraduate minor in Sport Management. The 18-credit program, delivered through the School of Business’ Department of Management and Leadership, will prepare students to become successful and ethical leaders in the sport and recreation industry.

This is the first sport-focused program at La Salle. An interdisciplinary program open to all undergraduates, it can be designed to support any student’s interests and background. In conjunction with its launch, La Salle will create new and tailor existing courses that will focus on gender and racial diversity, ethics, social trends, and social impact.

The WOC certificate program, offered by the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, is available this fall. The program readies students to become specialists in the caring for patients with WOC needs, while facilitating their professional development and fostering interprofessional collaborative practice. Upon graduation from the 13-credit online program, students are eligible for the WOC nursing national certification examination.

—Christopher A. Vito