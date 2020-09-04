Updates on preserving personal and public health

To the La Salle community,

This week, we learned of two positive cases among off-campus students. These students are isolating in off-campus residences, and the University has completed its contact tracing for these cases. We ask for your continued cooperation and participation in our contact tracing efforts. Remember, your personal health information will only be used to mitigate the spread of the virus in order to keep our entire community as healthy and safe as possible.

These positive cases stemmed from a social gathering among students from multiple colleges and universities in the city and took place away from La Salle. We acknowledge that this remains a difficult time for all of us. It’s not easy to practice physical and social distancing, and it’s natural to experience feelings of isolation or anxiety. For students, the resources of the Student Counseling Center (215-951-1355) are available to you. For employees, the Employee Assistance Program (1-800-854-1446) offers expert support for management of stress and anxiety.

As we enter the holiday weekend, it’s important to equip you with the latest information from the city while reiterating La Salle’s health expectations, in an effort to encourage responsible behavior and mitigate viral spread.

Viral spread is possible in all gatherings, whether in large settings or among just a few individuals. The latest guidance from the city and the Department of Public Health recommends against college and university students attending social gatherings, regardless of their size. Remain with those in your residential pod as much as possible and avoid travel, as the latter increases the likelihood of exposure. Dr. Thomas Farley, the city’s health commissioner, specifically encouraged college and university students to stay home unless to perform essential and life-sustaining activities. We are asking everyone in our community to do the same.

Most importantly, act respectfully and responsibly. This measure will serve to protect the students, employees, and Christian Brothers of the La Salle University community, and our neighbors in Northwest Philadelphia. Remember to monitor your health daily, wash your hands regularly, and wear face coverings always. Know what to do and whom to contact if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Thank you for continuing to adhere to these guidelines, whether on or off campus.

We are safer and healthier together.

Sincerely,

Kate Ward-Gaus, M.S. Ed.

Assistant Vice President of Student Wellness

Kimberley Brown, MPH

COVID-19 Response Coordinator