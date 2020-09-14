Getting to know La Salle’s Class of 2024

La Salle University has welcomed a new academic year—and a new class of students.

The new first-year and transfer students bring a host of academic accomplishments to the La Salle community, including a cumulative high school grade-point average of 3.44.

Here are 18 facts about La Salle’s newest students:

1. Across all programs and degree levels, La Salle welcomes nearly 1,000 new students this semester.

2. The average high school GPA for new undergraduate and transfer students is 3.44 .

3. More than 19 percent of La Salle’s new undergraduate and transfer students are the first in their families to attend college.

4. About 41 percent of La Salle’s new first-year and transfer students originate from Philadelphia.

5. The most-common high school alma maters among La Salle’s newest first-year students were these six Philadelphia-area schools: Northeast High School, Little Flower High School for Girls, La Salle College High School, Roman Catholic High School, Bishop McDevitt High School, and Philadelphia High School for Girls.

6. Nine new students traveled less than one mile. Their homes share the same zip code as La Salle.

7. One student joins La Salle from nearly 3,000 miles away. Among U.S.-based students, this represents the greatest distance from their hometown (Medford, Oregon) to La Salle’s campus.

8. Excluding the U.S., new students across all degree levels and programs call 25 countries around the world home.

9. The surnames of two new students feature either the word ‘blue’ or ‘gold’—La Salle’s colors.

10. Nearly 2 in 10 new students at La Salle are student-athletes on one of the University’s intercollegiate athletic teams.

11. The School of Arts and Sciences is home to 45 percent of La Salle’s new undergraduate and transfer students.

12. The most-popular majors, among new undergraduate and transfer students, are nursing , psychology , and biology .

13. Among new graduate students, master of arts in professional clinical counseling and master of business administration are the most-popular degree programs.

14. The newest Explorers include a native of Uzbekistan who wants to make a difference for the women in her home country, a tennis player driven to change lives through medicine, and an aspirant lawyer with a commitment to serving immigrants.

15. Three new students share a birthday (July 1) with President Colleen M. Hanycz.

16. Speaking of birthdays, nine new students have the same birthday (April 30) as Saint John Baptist de La Salle.

17. Among all first-year and transfer students, the youngest is 17 years old .

18. The oldest new student, among new first-year and transfer students, is 61 years old .

NOTE: All numbers included here are through Aug. 31, 2020, and based on the most-recently available data.

—Christopher A. Vito