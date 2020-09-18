‘It’s OK to ask for help’: Wellness resources, support available to students

Anxiety isn’t uncommon on college campuses. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to one survey, is exacerbating those feelings.

Last spring, the American College Health Association surveyed more than 50,000 college students about their health habits and behaviors. Nearly 54 percent of them said they had accessed the services of their campus health or counseling centers in the last year.

“It’s important that our students—and all college students, for that matter—know it’s OK to feel the way they are feeling,” said Kate-Ward Gaus, assistant vice president of La Salle’s Paul A. Stanton Department of Student Wellness Services. “It’s also OK to ask for help.”

While the circumstances around them may fluctuate, students should do their best to maintain consistent habits, Ward-Gaus said. This spans fitness routines, sleep hygiene, healthy eating, and staying connected with friends and social groups.

Student Wellness Services has developed virtual programming to meet students’ needs. Here’s what to know:

Getting social

Each week, Student Wellness Services is using its Facebook account to host a series of reflective and meditative programming for individual and communal support.

Meditation Mondays . A mix of silent meditations and those guided live or as pre-recordings are available each Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Wellness Wednesdays . From 12: 45-1:30 p.m., these mostly live sessions will span an array of topics, including how to stay positive while main taining a presence on social media; navigating situationships ; engaging in chair yoga; and more. (A full listing is available at the Student Wellness Services’ website .)

Friendship Fridays . These safe spaces at the end of each week provide additional social interaction and engagement for students. Each Friday at 12:45 p.m. , the sessions will be facilitated primarily by Sally Homburger, a pre-doctoral intern for Student Wellness Services. They will serve as support groups for community building and empathy, focused on structured topics or intended for processing previous Wellness Wednesday sessions.

Continued education

An installment of the Fall 2020 Explorer Café series is dedicated to communal resiliency during the pandemic. Laura A. Cilia, coordinator for sexual misconduct advocacy and education, will lead a Sept. 23 presentation—“Responsibility and Resiliency in Challenging Times: How can we cope together as a Lasallian community?” (Register to participate.)

Sexual Misconduct Support

Any student, regardless of location, with questions about Title IX policies and sexual misconduct, or who have experienced harassment or gender-based discrimination are encouraged to contact Laura Cilia (cilia@lasalle.edu) for confidential consultation. There is also a weekly confidential survivors support group that takes place virtually on Tuesday evenings at 5pm. Please contact Laura for additional information.

Need help?

Visit the Student Wellness Services website for educational information, resources, and referral information available at all times. The Student Counseling Center is accessible during regular business hours, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. by calling 215-951-1355 and leaving a message. An after-hours telecounseling service is available Monday – Friday from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 a.m. and throughout the weekend by calling 215-951-1355 and pressing option #2.

Telecounseling is only available for full-time undergraduate students who reside in Pennsylvania, due to licensing restrictions. For those who cannot be served through telecounseling, students are encouraged to view our website for links to national mental health resources. Additionally, a consultation can be made with one of our counselors for further guidance on getting connected to a counselor closer to your home. Please call 215-951-1355 to set up a consultation appointment.

“If our students take away anything from reading this,” Ward-Gaus said, “it’s important that they know we’re here to help.”

—Christopher A. Vito