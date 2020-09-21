La Salle vaults 12 spots in U.S. News rankings

The University improved to No. 26, among institutions in the north region.

La Salle University is among the best universities in the north region, climbing to No. 26 according to the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.

This represents a 12-spot improvement for La Salle from last year’s U.S. News rankings. More than 176 north region universities, located from Maryland to Maine, received consideration from U.S. News.

Nationally, La Salle earned a top-100 ranking as one of the nation’s best business schools.

La Salle also earned favorable marks among north region universities in three other areas within the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, which were announced Sept. 14:

Best value : The University received a No. 26 ranking for best value. This considers academic quality and affordability, when weighted against overall tuition cost and the percentage of students who receive institutional aid and need-based financial aid.

: The University received a No. 26 ranking for best value. This considers academic quality and affordability, when weighted against overall tuition cost and the percentage of students who receive institutional aid and need-based financial aid. Top teaching : La Salle placed No. 28 in best undergraduate teaching. S. News lauds universities in this category for their “strong commitment” to undergraduate teaching, and leans upon peer assessments of top academics, including presidents, provosts, and admissions deans to determine its list.

: La Salle placed No. 28 in best undergraduate teaching. S. News lauds universities in this category for their “strong commitment” to undergraduate teaching, and leans upon peer assessments of top academics, including presidents, provosts, and admissions deans to determine its list. Social mobility: The University ranked No. 42 in the north region for social mobility. This recognizes universities that enroll and graduate large proportions of disadvantaged students who are eligible for and awarded federal grants, including Pell Grants.

“The latest U.S. News & World Report rankings not only recognize our university as one of the best in the north region; they also demonstrate that others have taken notice of the tremendous value and transformational experiences we provide to our students,” said President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. “Our commitment to social justice and teaching tradition has helped us shape careers, change lives, and develop generations of leaders. That’s been our charge for nearly 160 years, and we will not waver on that promise.”

—Christopher A. Vito