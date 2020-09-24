Exploring hip-hop’s connection to trauma

A course for first-year students fosters empathy and academic discourse through analysis of the artists’ lyrics.

What is trauma? It depends upon whom you ask—or to which hip-hop artists you listen.

It’s not uncommon for artists, across all scopes, to explore trauma. Meek Mill experienced it as a child, losing loved ones at an early age. Grandmaster Flash saw it in New York City, in its many alleyways and on its street corners.

This semester, nearly two-dozen La Salle University students are exploring the connections between trauma and contemporary and old-school hip-hop. It’s the focus of a pilot course led by Trent McLaurin, Ph.D., assistant professor of education.

“Trauma has countless definitions,” McLaurin said. “In short, my course investigates the experiences and effects of an event that can impact individuals and communities ability to feel psychologically and physiologically safe.”

McLaurin’s course, Trauma and Resiliency as Told Through Hip-Hop, is one of 32 being offered through La Salle’s First-Year Seminar program. First-Year Seminar courses are required for all new undergraduate students, regardless of their declared majors. The courses encourage self-discovery and use rigorous study as a means of helping new undergraduate students at La Salle build campus connections and develop skills that will support their academic journeys. Rooted in discussion and discourse, First-Year Seminar turns students into lifelong learners and allows faculty members to create unique and engaging courses that are sometimes outside of their traditional subject expertise.

“What is unique about our First-Year Seminar offering is that the courses must be taught by full-time faculty,” said S. Joel Garver, Ph.D., director of the First-Year Seminar program, and assistant professor of philosophy. “Our First-Year Seminar doesn’t count toward a major, as they typically do elsewhere, which encourages students to explore anything they want—even if it falls well outside their intended major. In both respects, it enables full-time faculty who might otherwise teach mostly juniors and seniors in their major to connect with first-year students and to do so with students they might not otherwise ever encounter.”

Before arriving at La Salle in 2019, McLaurin worked as a special education teacher and administrator. He specialized in working with students who were identified with emotional and behavioral disabilities. “Trauma-informed pedagogy,” as McLaurin stated, helped him understand more about what his students were experiencing physiologically and psychologically behind their observable behavior.

For years, McLaurin had been thinking of ways to meld his professional experiences, academic credentials, and hip-hop interests. His department chair, Laura Roy, Ph.D., encouraged him to develop a course for La Salle’s First-Year Seminar program. It’s been a perfect fit.

“We’re not diagnosing anything in the lyrics we listen to or the texts we read,” McLaurin said of his students. “I ask them to listen to an artist describing an event and its effect on them. J. Cole’s song, ‘Once an Addict,’ is an example. His mother has been cheated on. She’s struggled with alcoholism. So he finds it’s easier to stay out later, ignore her texts, and avoid going home. There’s events, experiences, and short and long-term effects of trauma in his words.”

But what kind of trauma? McLaurin’s students are exploring acute trauma, complex trauma, community-based trauma, and systemic trauma, among other types. He’s asked them to identify songs sampled by other artists across multiple generations, pinpoint musical and fashion trends, and develop an understanding of the art form’s culture.

Through this intersection of academia and hip-hop, McLaurin’s students are beginning to look at trauma and resiliency differently.

“I am definitely starting to see trauma and resiliency through a different lens,” said Ivy-yon Jackson, ’24, a psychology major. “I am starting to realize that trauma is universal. I’m also starting to see what resiliency looks like for different people. It is helping me to process my own traumas, both small and large, and is it helping me to recognize signs of trauma in those around me and in music I listen to. This will be very helpful since I want to become a therapist.”

In addition to acquiring new perspectives on trauma and resiliency, McLaurin hopes his students collaboratively develop creative ways to share and debate opinions.

“I want them to be able to collaborate, solve problems, and challenge each other in a debate form that is respectful of a college setting,” McLaurin said. “They can receive information, analyze it, create an opinion on it, and communicate it to others respectfully. That’s the objective of my course and the others in First-Year Seminar.”

—Patrick Berkery and Christopher A. Vito