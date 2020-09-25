Global honor society awards top distinction to La Salle’s School of Business

The School of Business at La Salle University has received the highest distinction possible from Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), an academic honor society for business schools around the world.

Beta Gamma Sigma, exclusive to business schools accredited by AACSB International, awarded highest honors to the BGS chapter at La Salle’s School of Business. Status as a highest honors chapter makes La Salle’s chapter eligible for BGS’ Outstanding Chapter of the Year award, among other honors that recognize the community and professional achievements of the school and its chapter.

Beta Gamma Sigma will recognize La Salle’s School of Business and others that received highest honors during the AACSB’s forthcoming International Conference & Meeting.

“Our accreditation by AACSB is critically important to the reputation of the university, as a whole, as well as for our business students, alumni and employer partners,” said MarySheila McDonald, J.D., Dean of the School of Business. “This latest BGS honor is an external validation of the excellent quality of our teacher-scholar faculty, state-of-the art programs, and high-performing and engaged students.”

The goal of Beta Gamma Sigma’s program is to recognize chapters in one of three honors categories, based upon those that best engage their chapter members and leverage BGS offerings and activities.

Established in 1955, La Salle’s School of Business delivers an innovative education that prepares its students to do purposeful business. Accredited by AACSB International, a distinction held by less than five percent of the world’s business schools, the School of Business offers undergraduate- and graduate-level programs in a range of in-demand disciplines. Across all MBA programs, La Salle students achieve a 94-percent job placement rate within 90 days of graduation. For students in the one-year MBA program, the job-placement rate is 100 percent.

—Christopher A. Vito