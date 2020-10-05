Following her Fulbright Scholarship, alumna continues to serve others

Maura Ford, ’19, began working on behalf of immigrants in high school. Her work is ongoing.

Maura Ford, ’19, learned at a young age to be of service to others—not for recognition, but out of a sense of responsibility.

“When I was a little girl, I saved all this money to donate to an animal shelter and they didn’t put my picture in the newsletter,” recalled Ford. “I was so angry because I worked so hard to save that money. And my mom said, ‘The reason you help and serve is not to be in the newsletter. You do it because that’s what you’re supposed to do.’ That was instilled in me, especially through my faith—we have a responsibility to serve others.”

Ford has taken to heart her mother’s message, fulfilling a personal responsibility to serve others by working on behalf of immigrants and social justice issues since attending high school in her hometown of Baltimore. She volunteered as an English teacher for Spanish-speaking immigrants during high school, an experience Ford said sparked her passion for immigration rights and social justice, and inspired her to become fluent in Spanish.

Ford brought that passion with her to La Salle University, where she was a dual major in Spanish and international relations, with a minor in leadership and global understanding.

While studying at La Salle Ford interned at South Philadelphia’s Aquinas Center, a community center that, among other services, offers legal support for immigrants. She also spent a semester abroad studying in Argentina, where Ford found time for volunteer and mission work. And through the work of Miguel Glatzer, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, Ford earned exposure to social justice issues she hadn’t previously considered—like food deserts in inner-city neighborhoods.

“The Leadership and Global Understanding program changed my life,” said Ford, of the academic minor she pursued. “The social justice work we did was so helpful. Food insecurity is something I would have never thought about before. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Glatzer. He’s very passionate about social justice. The way he would push you and challenge you to look at both sides of any issue, and the way he really allowed you to take initiative in his classes was incredible.”

Ford received a Fulbright Scholarship in 2019 to serve as an English teaching assistant at a technological university in Aguascalientes, Mexico. Honoring her responsibility to be of service, she signed on to volunteer at a local migrant shelter there. In her role as a community and outreach coordinator, Ford cooked and cleaned, organized festivals and simply listened to the migrants, many of whom had traveled great distances under significant duress.

“A lot of migrants had been on the road for months, walking through Mexico, so they just needed to vent,” said Ford. “A lot of them had experienced pretty traumatic situations. They’d want to share. I’d help them use the computer so they could keep in touch with their families on Facebook. They were generally coming from Central America, crossing through Mexico ideally to get to the United States. But a lot of them stay in Mexico. They would jump off the train in Aguascalientes, stay at the shelter for a few nights, and then keep going.”

Working with migrants south of the United States-Mexico border enabled Ford to gain a different perspective on immigration. Among her discoveries was that the relatively homogeneous city of Aguascalientes was plagued by some of the same biases that inform anti-immigrant sentiments in America.

“Aguascalientes is not very diverse,” said Ford. “The racism that goes on there is just this lack of awareness. People had never met someone from another country. When you have people coming from Central America, there was this immediate tension because they’d never seen someone who looked differently. A lot of people would say, ‘Oh, the United States, you have so many issues with immigration, there’s so much racism,’ but people there refused to recognize it in their own community when it’s just as or even more blatant. No one was really willing to see it.”

Victoria Ketz, Ph.D., professor and chair of the global languages, literatures, and perspectives department was a central figure in Ford’s Fulbright Scholar application process. Ford’s dedication to helping others abroad, Ketz said, will inform her efforts in the states.

“Her commitment to community is inspiring,” said Ketz. “When she spent a semester abroad in Argentina, she found time to work in a soup kitchen and participate in mission trips to Mexico and Honduras. Her Fulbright project entailed working with immigrants to make their transitions to their new cultures better. Not only was she willing to give, but also hoped to learn from that experience so she could bring new ideas back to the U.S.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Ford to prematurely end her Fulbright assignment in Mexico. In June she began working in Baltimore’s Office of the Inspector General. Though she’s only been in her role as executive assistant for a few months, Ford is already working to make city services more user-friendly for Baltimore’s Spanish-speaking population.

“One goal I have is an ethics website where people can file complaints with the Baltimore City Government in Spanish,” said Ford. “Someone can press a button and the whole website changes into Spanish. I’d love to do community outreach for that. You can go to local communities and say, ‘This is an ethics program. If you have an issue, this is an avenue you can take to report that.’”

Ford aims to help immigrants in western Maryland and other rural areas, which often lack programs to assist members of Spanish-speaking communities.

“There’s a huge Spanish-speaking population of immigrants (in Frederick, Md),” Ford said. “I would love to create my own center that offers English assistance, medical attention, and legal help in an area where they don’t have that.”

Glatzer sees Ford’s ongoing efforts on behalf of immigrants and social justice as a continuation of the work she began as a teenager and continued at La Salle.

“Her abiding interest in immigrants, their reasons for leaving their home countries and the reception they received in host countries whose policies were often unwelcoming, started early,” said Glatzer. “However, La Salle allowed Maura to deepen her knowledge. She modeled for us all how a student can use the multiple resources at La Salle, including its location in a major city, to acquire a multi-dimensional understanding, both theoretical and practical, about key social justice issues facing our world.”

—Patrick Berkery