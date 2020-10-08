Housing and dining options for Spring 2021

To our University community:

Just last week, President Hanycz announced the University’s plan to return to an on-campus, residential experience for Spring 2021 and provided an outline on when members of our University community could expect periodic updates.

This is the first of those follow-up correspondences. I would like to share details on our housing and dining options for the forthcoming semester.

Housing

A number of on-campus residential options will exist for our students in the spring semester.

Beginning today, students who wish to reside on campus for the spring semester can complete the University’s housing application in the myLaSalle Portal to begin the process and select their housing (Dates for all selection processes are listed in Housing and Dining Self Service.) The application can be found under the Tools tab and listed in the Portal’s Housing and Dining section and must be completed by Nov. 2 in order to participate fully in the housing selection process.

Campus housing primarily will provide single-occupancy bedrooms, with double-occupancy options only available in the townhouse and apartment residencies. This is an intentional measure to preserve the health and wellness of our residential community. Additionally, we have developed Spring 2021 housing options in a way that reserves adequate and appropriate quarantine and isolation space on campus, in accordance with health guidelines from the City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Housing will send a follow-up communication to students with additional details about the housing application process, including options available to students who wish to live in close proximity to their friends.

Dining

All residential students will be required to have a dining plan during the spring semester. This measure supports a healthier campus, as residential students with meal plans are eligible for meal delivery in the event that a student needs to quarantine or isolate over the course of the semester. A newly available mobile app allows La Salle Dining patrons the convenience of making meal selections and choosing pick-up times from their mobile devices.

The pricing structure of our dining plans has been adjusted to reflect our revised offerings. For the comprehensive plans , the cost has been decreased significantly. Our goal is to provide flexible dining options that preserve the health of our community while providing the best-possible dining experience.

Selection for dining plans begins Dec. 2. A forthcoming message from La Salle University Housing and Dining will provide details on the available dining plan options.

Indoor dining will be permissible and de-densified. Last month, Gov. Tom Wolf increased the lawful indoor occupancy at Philadelphia restaurants to 50 percent. However, colleges and universities have been asked by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to maintain 25-percent occupancy. We will realign tables and chairs accordingly to ensure compliance with this mandate and the safety of our community.

Questions and next steps

Additional information, with more description of available housing and dining options, will be sent today to prospective resident students. If you are a commuter and would like to become a resident, please contact Housing (housing@lasalle.edu) or the Office of the Registrar (registrar_office@lasalle.edu) to change your status to ‘resident’ and receive access to housing applications. If you have any questions after reading the forthcoming message from Housing, please refer them to the La Salle University Housing and Dining teams by emailing housing@lasalle.edu or calling 215-951-1370.

