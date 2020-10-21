Online-learning tips for parents of K-12 students

Be attentive, and balance flexibility with routines, says La Salle education professor

For students in school districts across the nation, going back to school this year meant returning to the dining room table, the spare bedroom, or whatever part of the home had been designated as a makeshift classroom in the spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted teachers, students, and parents to navigate the virtual learning landscape.

With parents and guardians trying to juggle employment and newfound teaching responsibilities, many families struggled to make the arrangement work.

Two education professors from La Salle University offered suggestions on how families can position their students for a smoother online-learning experience:

Trent McLaurin, Ph.D., an assistant professor of education who has worked as a special education practitioner in a variety of K-12 school settings

Laurel Byrne, Ed.D., an assistant professor of education who has led classes from home via Zoom since March, as two of her children — a daughter in 6th grade and a son in 10th grade — learn virtually under the same roof

Customization is key

Parents and guardians have a chance to establish an individualized environment that students don’t often get. Don’t miss on that opportunity.

“In a one-to-one, or even two- or three-to-one situation,” McLaurin said, “you can cater your home environment to your student. You can create a standing desk that overlooks the backyard for a student who is not easily distracted. Or for a student who is easily distracted, you can set up a quiet desk space with minimal distractions. You will never have that much flexibility in a classroom.”

Scheduling daily parent-child break times are also important, for bonding and decompression.

“If your at-home work schedule allows for flexibility, schedule breaks at the same time as your child,” said Byrne. “`Brain breaks’ are just as important for you as well as your child. Take this time to stretch, play, be silly, get a breath of fresh air, or eat lunch together.”

Establish a routine

In a remote-learning environment, the morning commute to school may consist of only a walk from the bedroom to the living room. That doesn’t mean bedtimes and wake-up times should be relaxed.

“All students need their sleep. They still need to be prepared and psychologically and mentally available to learn,” McLaurin said. “The more consistent they stay, the easier it will be for students to be prepared for learning.”

An additional step to ensure a good night’s sleep for your child is a tech-check before bedtime. Byrne suggested creating a habit of storing their technology, especially phones, out of the bedroom at night.

Timing is important

Parents and guardians know their students’ tendencies best, so schedule the school day accordingly.

“If your child is more attentive earlier in the day, make learning happen earlier in the day,” said McLaurin. “But if they are better at math at night, make it clear that you’re going to have math time after you have dinner. Parents and guardians struggle with trying to force learning on their children. If you try to force learning on them when they’re tired or not attentive, they may end up in an unnecessary power struggle.”

Add structure when necessary

Whether your student is learning in a synchronous, asynchronous, or hybrid model, establishing the structure in your home is important. Much like at school, the structure should account for what student can and can’t access while engaged in remote learning.

“If you’re at home, and the expectation is no technology and no TV in the background, you need to be very clear about that, every single day,” said McLaurin. “That should include the places you’re not supposed to go during school time. If you don’t want them in their sibling’s bedroom because that’s their classroom, make that clear.”

The same structure is important, McLaurin said, when determining when a student should be working independently and when a parent or guardian is available to help.

Strike a balance

Now that home has become a school-like environment and for many, a workplace, be sure to find the appropriate balance between work, school, and family time.

“Make time to disconnect from school and work,” said Byrne. “Now, more than ever, it is important to not lose sight of family time away from technology, school, and work.”

Do your best

Lastly, McLaurin encourages parents and guardians to go easy on themselves and stay positive.

“You’re not expected to be the teacher. You’re their parent or guardian,” McLaurin said. “You can’t be an expert in all different subject areas, and that’s perfectly OK.”

—Patrick Berkery