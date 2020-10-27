Save the date: Commencement Weekend

Dear Explorers:

This has been an academic year marked by significant change and challenge, as we find new ways of teaching, learning, and being together in community. While the obstacles of this current year have been plentiful, there also have been consistent reminders of the critical pieces of our La Salle experience that remain constant, even in the midst of a pandemic. Our commitment to celebrating our graduates as they embark upon their lives after La Salle is one such constant. While we were able to come together last May to mark this transition for our Class of 2020 in a special way, we remain committed to bringing our graduates together to fully mark their strong accomplishment.

That’s why I am pleased to share news that I am certain you have been waiting months to hear: We will celebrate La Salle University’s Classes of 2020 and 2021 in separate Commencement ceremonies as part of a weekend full of festive events, from Friday, May 14, through Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Please mark your calendars with these important dates.

To protect the health and safety of our students, their families, and the rest of our La Salle community, we are preparing for the weekend and planning its events and ceremonies in accordance with the latest public health guidance from the local, state, and federal levels of government. Of course, we have no sense at this moment as to what our restrictions will look like in May, but we will continue to plan accordingly for the best possible way to go forward with this special celebration.

I am certain you have questions. Full details around this weekend of celebratory events have not been finalized; however, I felt it was important to share this information with our community once these dates had been confirmed. Be sure to regularly visit the University’s Commencement page for more information as we get closer to these dates in May.

A special note to our nearly 1,600 graduates from our Class of 2020: In recent months, you have demonstrated grit and mettle amid tremendous adversity and uncertainty. I have always promised you a full-scale, in-person Commencement ceremony at which we can celebrate your achievements, and it brings me delight to announce these details and officially welcome your class back to campus for Commencement Weekend.

Now is an appropriate time to remind all La Salle alumni—particularly those from the Class of 2020—to update your contact information in our email system. We will share additional updates about Commencement 2021 in the months ahead, and we want to ensure that you will receive them. Please make sure that your Explorer Class of 2020 networks are connected to us as we go through the exciting process of planning for next May.

And to our Class of 2021 students: You are about to embark on the final months of your La Salle journeys—and during an academic year that, already, has been unlike any other we have experienced. As you approach the finish line in the pursuit of your La Salle degree, I encourage you to learn more about the graduation application process and all applicable deadlines through the Office of the Registrar. Perhaps more than any class that has preceded you, you will feel the tremendous satisfaction of having conquered adversity when you walk across that stage in May. I cannot wait to greet each of you in person.

My calendar is marked for Commencement Weekend—May 14-16, 2021. This is sure to be an exciting time for the entire La Salle University community, and I hope you will join us.

Sincerely,

Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.

President