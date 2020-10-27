The University revealed plans to honor two graduating classes across one weekend in May.

In a single weekend, La Salle University will hold Commencement ceremonies to recognize the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021.

La Salle has reserved May 14-16, 2021, for three days of on-campus celebratory events, President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D., announced in an Oct. 27 message to the University community.

“This is sure to be an exciting weekend for the entire La Salle University community,” Dr. Hanycz wrote, “and I hope you will join us.”

While the details are being finalized, here’s what to know about Commencement Weekend:

When are the Commencement ceremonies?

For now, it’s most important to mark your calendars for May 14–16. Formal details on the days and times of Commencement ceremonies, Baccalaureate Mass, reunions, and more will follow. The University is focused on “creating a ceremony schedule and structure that maximizes the experience for everyone involved amid the restrictions” during the pandemic, Dr. Hanycz said in the message.

Why are two classes graduating on one weekend?

Due to the pandemic, La Salle postponed its in-person Commencement ceremony in May and, instead, held a virtual celebration through Facebook Live. This marked the first time in the University’s 157-year history that La Salle conferred degrees to an entire graduating class through a manner other than an in-person ceremony.

“While we found a special and meaningful way to celebrate the Class of 2020, the end to our most-recent academic year was not what any of us expected,” Dr. Hanycz wrote. “In recent months, (our 2020 graduates) have demonstrated grit and mettle amid tremendous adversity and uncertainty. I have always promised you a full-scale, in-person Commencement ceremony at which we can celebrate your achievements, and it brings me delight to announce these details and officially welcome you back to campus.”

How can students apply for graduation?

Students on pace to graduate in May 2021 are encouraged to complete the formal graduation application process through the Office of the Registrar. Graduates in the Class of 2020 should consider updating their contact information in the University’s email system to ensure they receive updates applicable to Commencement 2021.

Are face coverings required? Will physical distancing be maintained?

To protect the health and safety of our students, their families, and the rest of the La Salle community, the University is preparing for Commencement Weekend and planning its events and ceremonies in accordance with the latest public health guidance from the local, state, and federal levels.

What about reserving tickets or purchasing caps and gowns?

Full details about Commencement Weekend are being ironed out. Visit the Commencement FAQ to learn more.

—Christopher A. Vito