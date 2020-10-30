A weekend of fun for everyone at La Salle’s Alumni and Family Weekend

The University community came together virtually for five days of events and activities.

La Salle University used an inventive, virtual approach to connect with students, families, and its alumni community.

La Salle’s Alumni and Family Weekend, held Oct. 14–18, drew participation from hundreds of alumni, parents, students, faculty, and staff.

The new offerings took the temporary place of La Salle’s Homecoming and Family Weekend, which has been paused until spring due to safety concerns. In its place, the University created an opportunity to interact safely from home across five days of virtual events.

While it was a different way of celebrating, the Explorer spirit still resonated strongly in the virtual setting, said Dan Joyce, M.A. ’01, La Salle’s vice president of university advancement.

“We had obvious physical-gathering limitations, but we knew our wider La Salle community would come together to celebrate our traditions and history in a unique, creative way,” said Joyce. “The positive response to the virtual Alumni and Family Weekend speaks volumes about the power of the alumni network at La Salle University.”

Alumni and Family Weekend opened on a flavorful note Wednesday, Oct. 14 with a virtual wine tasting hosted by sommelier Mike Madrigale, ’99. La Salle and Aramark’s Executive Chef, Jeff Lin, followed Thursday, Oct. 15, with an interactive session during which he prepared tailgate-worthy dishes like Philly cheesesteak sliders in honor of the fall sports season.

Players and coaches from the 2012-13 men’s basketball team convened Saturday to celebrate one of the most memorable sports seasons in La Salle history. Together, they provided commentary during a re-broadcast of the Explorers’ win over Ole Miss, advancing them to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Team spirit was also on display during a spirited family Quizzo tournament on Friday, Oct. 16.

The activities on Saturday, Oct. 17, included a virtual 5K walk/run and a do-it-yourself pumpkin decorating demonstration for families. A happy hour concert featuring Class of ’91 graduates Joe Rebl and Joe Romanno performing live served as the nightcap.

Alumni and Family Weekend closed with a Sunday Mass with the Christian Brothers, followed by a virtual tour of the American Revolution Museum and the President’s Society Reception.

—Patrick Berkery