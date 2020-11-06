Flu vaccine clinics and requirement

To the University community:

Our preparations are ongoing for a return to campus and an in-person experience in the Spring 2021 semester. It’s critically important that we as a university take every possible measure to protect and preserve our community’s health during a public health pandemic. The University has implemented numerous safety measures on campus to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As we enter the start of flu season, it’s important for us to take steps to prevent influenza’s spread at La Salle. Since flu symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms are so similar, preventing flu transmission will improve our ability to manage the COVID pandemic. In addition, potential exists for individuals to be infected with both the flu and COVID-19, with risk for more serious illness.

For these reasons, La Salle University will require that every member of our community who plans to maintain a campus presence in Spring 2021 receive a flu shot prior to returning to campus in January. This policy spans students, faculty members, and staff members who are planning to live, learn, and/or work on campus next semester. The flu vaccine requirement will be waived for employees and students who will not have any presence on campus in the spring semester. Also, employees and students may request a waiver for religious or medical reasons.

The University views the requirement of a flu vaccine as a necessary precaution and an important step in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends a flu vaccine for everyone six months of age and older.

To assist students and employees with getting their flu vaccine, we have added two additional on-campus flu clinics in partnership with CVS:

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Union Ballroom

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Union Ballroom

To register, please click on your selected date above. You will also need to complete this personal-information form and bring two copies with you, along with your insurance card. The vaccine is free for those with insurance, as most insurance types will be accepted. Cash also will be accepted. The out-of-pocket expense is $41.99 and exact change is required. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis. Physical distancing will be observed at all times and face masks are required.

Here’s what you need to know:

Why to get the vaccine

The COVID-19 virus and influenza share many symptoms. Receiving the flu vaccine means you are less likely to get the flu and, therefore, less likely to have flu-like symptoms confused with those of COVID-19. Fewer people presenting flu-like symptoms will lessen the strain placed upon our COVID-19 resources and infrastructure at the University and within our city’s health care system.

Even healthy people contract and get seriously ill as a result of the flu. The best way to prevent yourself from getting the flu is to get a flu shot.

Where and how to get the vaccine

Getting a flu shot is easy and free with insurance. It’s a low out-of-pocket expense for those without insurance. In addition to the on-campus flu clinics listed above, you can get a flu shot at pharmacies, grocery stores, urgent care centers, community clinics, and your primary physician’s office, among many other locations. Find a location near you that offers the vaccine.

When to get the vaccine

The flu vaccine requires two weeks before it becomes fully effective. It is recommended you receive the flu vaccine at least two weeks before returning to campus. However, the flu season is already upon us, so getting the vaccine this fall will help protect you through the first half of the flu season. If you’ve received the flu shot any time after Aug. 1, 2020, you have already met the requirement.

Reporting your flu vaccine status to La Salle

Every member of the La Salle community must report their flu vaccine status to the University, whether their intent is to work or study completely remotely or maintain a partial or full campus presence next semester.

We ask that all individuals complete the applicable form below, regardless if you will have an on-campus presence in Spring 2021. If you will have an on-campus presence, you will be asked for further information about your flu vaccine. For information on who reviews and receives this information, please refer to the form.

*Students: Unless you receive or received your flu vaccine at one of the on-campus flu clinics, you will be required to upload documentation confirming your flu vaccine. The documentation will be maintained in the Student Health Center. Contact the pharmacy, clinic, or doctor’s office where you received the flu vaccine for confirmation documentation.

Any individual who will have an on-campus presence and wishes to request an exemption from the flu vaccine should also complete the Flu Vaccine Exemption Request Form.

Questions

Students (covid19@lasalle.edu) and employees (hr@lasalle.edu) can refer questions via email to the appropriate email addresses listed here.

Please help us in committing to a safer, healthier campus for the Spring 2021 semester.

Sincerely,

Steven F. Siconolfi, Ph.D.

Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

Dawn Meza Soufleris, Ph.D.

Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management

Kristin Heasley, M.S., PHR, SHRM-CP

Assistant Vice President of Human Resources