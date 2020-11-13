Philabundance, former La Salle board chair among honorees at Alumni Association Awards reception

The La Salle University Alumni Association has announced the 2020 recipients of the Signum Fidei Medal and the John J. Finley, ’24 Award, to be presented at its annual awards reception, held virtually Thursday, Nov. 19.

Signum Fidei Medal

Philabundance chief executive officer Loree Jones receives the Signum Fidei Medal, accepting on behalf of the nonprofit food bank that serves Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley region of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

The Signum Fidei Medal is the highest form of recognition awarded by the La Salle University Alumni Association. The medal has been given annually since 1942 and recognizes individuals or groups who have made most noteworthy contributions to the advancement of humanitarian principles in keeping with the Christian-Judeo tradition. The Medal derives its name from the motto of the Christian Brothers—“Sign of Faith.”

Philabundance is one of the largest hunger relief organizations in the Delaware Valley, charged with working to eliminate hunger and food insecurity across five counties in Pennsylvania and four in Southern New Jersey. Formed 35 years ago, it now distributes tens of millions of pounds food annually to thousands of people in need.

The organization is a proud partner of La Salle University’s Explorers Care Initiative, helping to stock the University’s on-campus food pantry, The Basket.”

John J. Finley, ’24 Award

Distinguished alumnus Stephen T. Zarrilli, ’83, is the 2020 recipient of the John J. Finley, ’24 Award.

The Finley Award is presented each year to La Salle alumni who have exhibited outstanding service to the University or the Alumni Association. Finley, who died in 1961, had served as the Alumni Association’s president, vice president, and treasurer. To his contemporaries, he earned the nickname “Mr. La Salle” for his dedication to the University.

Zarrilli is the past president and chief executive officer of the University City Science Center. Founded in 1963, the Science Center is the oldest and largest urban research park in the United States, serving as a dynamic hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and technology/ life science development in the Greater Philadelphia region. The Science Center provides capital, lab and office space for start-up, growing and established companies. It also offers business incubation, support services and programming for entrepreneurs and start-up companies.

At La Salle, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting in 1983, Zarrilli previously has served as chair of the University’s Board of Trustees. His continued service as a La Salle Trustee began in 2012. His leadership over the last eight-plus years helped launch La Salle’s Center for Entrepreneurship in 2010, boost the University’s overall efficiency, strengthen enrollment by attracting students from throughout the region, and lead the Board through La Salle’s tuition reset in 2016 and the launch of its brand campaign “Explorers are Never Lost.”

Alpha Epsilon Alumni Honors Society

In addition, the Alumni Association will induct more than 5graduating students into the Alpha Epsilon Alumni Honors Society.

The Alpha Epsilon Alumni Honor Society recognizes high-performing seniors who are ranked in the top 20 percent of their class academically, and who contribute to the campus community via participation and leadership in student organizations, social groups, the performing arts, service organizations, and athletics.

—Christopher A. Vito