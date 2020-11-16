Grading policy adjustments for Fall 2020

To the University community,

As we prepare to close out the semester, I would like to share several important adjustments that have been applied to the University’s grading policy.

Most significantly, La Salle University will adopt a Temporary Grading Policy for the Fall 2020 semester. Terms of the policy, which is similar in nature to the one that was extended to our students during the Spring 2020 semester, include:

An automatic conversion of a failing grade for any Fall 2020 course to an unsatisfactory (or U) grade. The conversion applies to students at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels, and across all terms within the semester, including the full 15-week term and accelerated terms. No additional action is required from a student who receives a failing grade.

The University will grant undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students the option to substitute any or all letter grades (standard grading) with the appropriate Satisfactory/Pass (S/P) grade for Fall 2020 courses. Students will receive an email from the Office of the University Registrar depending upon the completion date of their fall course work: Students whose courses end on or prior to Nov. 25 will receive their S/P grade request gorm link Dec. 7 and will have until Dec. 11 to consider the option. Students whose courses end in the month of December will receive their S/P grade request form link Dec. 30 and will have until Jan. 6 to consider the option Students enrolled in multiple terms meeting the timeframes described above will receive both links. Conversions are final. Once the S/P grade request is submitted, students will no longer be able to access, change, or update their choices. No new, changed, or additional requests are permitted. Students pursuing majors for which licensure is an outcome (such as Communication Sciences & Disorders, Education, Nursing, Nutrition, Psychology, and Social Work) may have program-specific exceptions to this policy. Please consult with your advisor and/or program director for details.

Both the failing grade-to-unsatisfactory conversion and any course for which students choose the S/P option will be converted no later than: Dec. 16 for courses ending on or prior to Nov. 25. Jan. 11 for courses ending during December.



Additional policy details

A Satisfactory grade will earn credit hours toward a student’s degree and will fulfill most prerequisite requirements, but it will not count toward a student’s GPA. A Satisfactory grade also will count toward most curricular, major, continuation, and graduation requirements. Please contact your program director or advisor with grade requirement questions.

A Pass grade for undergraduate students will earn credit hours toward the degree, but will not fulfill prerequisite requirement for courses requiring a C or higher in a prerequisite course and will not count toward a student’s GPA. Students in certain majors may be required to repeat a course earning a grade of P.

An Unsatisfactory grade will earn no credit hours and will not count toward the student's GPA.

All courses will be graded with the standard grading scale for the Fall 2020 semester. Consistent with the current criteria for Undergraduate students who opt for S/P grading, letter grades of A through C would be converted to a Satisfactory (S), letter grades of C-, D+, and D would be converted to Pass (P). Consistent with the current criteria for Graduate and Doctoral students who opt for S/P grading, letter grades of A through B- would be converted to a Satisfactory (S), a letter grade of C would be converted to Pass (P).



More information regarding this policy can be found on the myLaSalle Portal and in this FAQ. Please refer further questions on the grading policy to the Office of the University Registrar, at regacct@lasalle.edu.

It is important to note that these changes reflect feedback and input we have received throughout the semester from both our faculty and students. We will always strive to support the academic pursuits of our students, particularly during this pandemic and what continues to be a trying period in which to learn. It is my hope that these changes provide our students with increased flexibility, comfort, and peace of mind during these last days of the semester and heading into winter break.

We remain committed to our students and supporting them during these extraordinary circumstances.

Sincerely,

Steven F. Siconolfi, Ph.D.

Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs