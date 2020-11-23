A time for gratitude

Dear Explorers:

The season of Thanksgiving is upon us. Typically at La Salle, late November would bring with it a flurry of activity as courses enter into the final days and students scramble to finish assignments and prepare for exams. However, like everything else this year, nothing has been typical about this semester.

Instead, the arrival of Thanksgiving marks the completion of our semester, with students finishing all course work and exams ahead of the holiday and the entire community breathing a collective sigh of relief as we turn our focus toward loved ones and some much-deserved time away from work. Each one of us will benefit from a wonderful time of respite in the weeks ahead as 2020 winds to an end.

And what of 2020? The ongoing pandemic has impacted more than our academic calendar. It has shifted our ways of teaching, learning, and engaging with one another. It has included challenges around how we think of our nation, our history, and the true meaning of concepts such as unity, equality and community. Throughout these long months, we have not wavered in our commitments to education and social justice, and our promise to transform lives and shape minds. Every member of our La Salle community has made new sacrifices while encountering unusual levels of stress and responsibilities in work and study. I am thankful for each of one of you.

The pandemic has ushered in a prolonged period of fear and uncertainty, wreaking havoc in our families and around the world. And yet, we remain La Salle University. We remain a family, whether on campus or online, and we have so much for which to be thankful:

As a community of Lasallian educators, we have reimagined our teaching models and the delivery of services to our students, injecting innovation at every click of the mouse. I am thankful for my colleagues and our students, inspired by your agility and your resolute commitment to our university. Together and by association, we continue to make this a special community in which to live, learn, and work.

This is an appropriate time to remember the grace of God and to express gratitude for the gifts that we have received—our friends and family, talents and opportunities, good health, and one another. Truly, we are being tested in so many ways, and yet we persist. God is surely good.

While Thanksgiving will also feel different this year, no matter where or how you are celebrating, I wish you and those who you love a blessed Thanksgiving. Please travel safely and enjoy this well-earned moment of pause. May each of us return in January from our extended break, ready to greet the new year with optimism and determination!

Saint John Baptist de La Salle, pray for us.

Live Jesus in our hearts, forever.

Warmly,

Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.

President