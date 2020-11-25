La Salle in the media | November highlights

Topics ranged from the election, pumpkin spice, and Thanksgiving traditions

Faculty, staff, and students from La Salle University spoke with the media on topics ranging from the presidential election, the popularity of pumpkin spice, and the onset of the holiday season.

Here are some November highlights:

There’s no such thing as the “Latino vote”

Marie Claire | Nov. 12

In an op-ed authored by Luisa Marcela Ossa, Ph.D., associate professor of Spanish and coordinator of the undergraduate Spanish program, she explains that understanding the so-called ‘Latino vote’ means committing to a deeper understanding of people from “all kinds of racial backgrounds and diverse national origins.”

Pennsylvanians love pumpkin spice, study finds

PBS 39 | Nov. 12

Fewer states are as fascinated with pumpkin spice as Pennsylvania. Labels like “limited-time offer” can lead to price premiums, explains Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D., co-chair and associate professor of marketing, in an interview with Allentown’s PBS affiliate.

How to ease the stress of reshaping Thanksgiving traditions for COVID-19

KYW Newsradio | Nov. 9

Reimagining Thanksgiving amid the pandemic can lead to difficult conversations with family members. Kelly McClure, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of psychology, offers possible solutions in an interview with KYW Newsradio.

The pros and cons of never going into the office again

KYW Newsradio | Nov. 5

As a significant portion of the workforce continues working remotely, Nina Mendez, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology, discusses the long-term effects of this phenomenon as the featured guest on a recent KYW podcast.

La Salle students can show elected officials how to debate with civility and mutual respect

Harrisburg Patriot-News | Nov. 5

Civil and respectful discourse is a requirement when debating contemporary policy in the First-Year Seminar course in which Niyah Rodriguez, ’24, and Danielle O’Brien, ’24, are enrolled. The students, in an op-ed published by the Harrisburg Patriot-News, explain what elected officials can learn from this practice.

SEPTA adds addiction and mental health specialists as nation debates future of policing

Philadelphia Inquirer | Nov. 4

During the pandemic, SEPTA ridership is down but crime within the public transportation system is up. Brian Wyant, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology and criminal justice, provides a possible explanation in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Young people, including one who can’t even vote yet, will be working at the polls Tuesday so the elderly don’t have to

Philadelphia Inquirer | Nov. 3

“I felt this call to action. We are in the most consequential election in my life,” senior political science major Christian Jesús Camacho, ’21, tells the Philadelphia Inquirer ahead of election day that inspired young people to volunteer at the region’s many election sites.

—Christopher A. Vito