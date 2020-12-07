Internships go from face-to-face to a virtual space

La Salle students serving internships during the pandemic learned to navigate the various challenges that have surfaced.

La Salle University students, like their peers across the country, faced plenty of challenges when classes shifted primarily online due to the pandemic.

For those students in the middle of internships—or preparing to begin them—pivoting to virtual work presented even more challenges, like summoning the ability to successfully advance personally and professionally while working remotely.

Nicole Bailey, the director of La Salle’s Career Center, said the University’s students have confronted this uncertainty and risen to the occasion, while leveraging great career opportunities in the virtual setting.

“When all of us were being asked to pivot to this new virtual world of work, these students demonstrated resiliency and grit to ensure they were able to get the professional experience that will set them apart when it comes time for their full-time job search,” said Bailey. “This speaks to the type of students they are.”

Meet some of the La Salle students who shifted gears in virtual internships:

Zeynep Tekin, ’20

Data analyst, City of Philadelphia Department of Revenue

The pandemic’s impact on Zeynep Tekin’s internship with the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Revenue was exacerbated by the fact that she was 5,000 miles away when things began shutting down.

The native of Ankara, Turkey went home for a visit in February and couldn’t return to the United States until July because of travel restrictions. The time difference made it impossible for Tekin to work virtually from Turkey. Because her job required her to process physical applications from prospective business operators in person due to sensitive information, the internship Tekin began in June 2019 was paused.

With so many obstacles, Tekin said, she stressed the supportive nature of the city’s revenue department.

“The city helped me a lot,” said Tekin, who graduates this semester with an MBA in business systems and analytics and finance. “My manager checked in on me often to see how my family was doing. He helped me with the paperwork to come back and restart the internship.”

Once Tekin returned to Philadelphia in August and resumed the internship, she worked remotely 17 hours each week. The task of collecting and processing business applications, and training another intern, required her to be on-site three hours per week. Tekin initially had reservations about the latter, due to physical distancing guidance.

“Training someone remotely is difficult, so I understood why I had to be in the office with him,” said Tekin. “But our unit provided a different room for him and the training went very smoothly.”

Rebecca Piergallini, ’21

Sales training intern, Subaru

Economics and business administration dual major Rebecca Piergallini has experienced a couple of firsts in her internship with Subaru’s sales department, which was delayed two months due to the pandemic.

Piergallini was among the first Subaru interns to be onboarded virtually. She was also the first intern ever in her department, which helped her feel like an integral part of the team.

“I am basically forging my own path for what an intern means to this department,” said Piergallini. “All my experiences and opportunities thus far have come through collaborating with teammates and showing them how my skills can be applied. They have been completely trusting of my abilities.”

Piergallini’s internship has evolved into a hybrid model, which finds her in the company’s Camden, N.J., headquarters two days each week and working remotely a third day. Within that schedule, she’s learned to take advantage of the collaboration that face-to-face interaction offers, while focusing on the data mining aspects of her job remotely.

“In-person interaction is a lot more collaborative and conversational than Zoom meetings,” said Piergallini. “I’m taking advantage of working with the people who are also in the office. When I work remotely, I go through a lot of data, and put it in a presentable manner to answer questions my manager might have.”

Jessica Seeland, ’21

Customer advocacy intern, Subaru

Though they work in different departments, Jessica Seeland’s internship with Subaru shares some similarities with Piergallini’s.

Both internships were delayed due to the pandemic. Both students were onboarded virtually. And as the only intern in her department, Seeland, like Piergallini, has been taking the initiative to prove she belongs.

“I’ve tried to analyze data in a way that can really help (the company),” said Seeland, an international business and marketing major. “We get about 4,000 customer surveys a week in my department. I started going through them and I think I’m finding a lot of data that could be helpful. It’s not what I thought I’d be doing, but I really like it.”

Seeland has had to remain flexible during her internship, which began with her working remotely before shifting to a hybrid model. She is currently back to working remotely for the foreseeable future. Seeland misses the in-person interaction with her colleagues and, simultaneously, feels fortunate for the opportunities she has received from the internship—even in the virtual setting.

“Everyone has been so nice and makes me feel included in everything, which can be difficult working virtually,” said Seeland. “After the pandemic hit, a lot of people couldn’t do an internship because no one was there to train them, so I consider myself lucky.”

—Patrick Berkery