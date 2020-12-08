La Salle introduces Master of Science in Business Systems and Analytics program

The graduate-degree program and related certificate program are accepting applications for Fall 2021.

Next fall, La Salle University’s School of Business will welcome the inaugural cohort of its new Master of Science in Business Systems and Analytics program.

The multi-disciplinary curriculum of this 30-credit graduate-degree program is rooted in management science and operations research, with statistics and information systems serving as other core areas of programmatic focus.

Programs in business systems and analytics train students to transform data into insights for informed decision making. Some methodologies used in business analytics programs include data management, data visualization, and predictive modeling.

“Our Master of Science program in Business Systems and Analytics is an attractive credential for applicants who are looking to move up in their field and take on additional responsibilities in the roles they hold with their employers,” said Madjid Tavana, Ph.D., professor and chair of La Salle’s Department of Business Systems and Analytics. “The emphasis in our program is on helping students almost immediately apply analytic tools and technologies in their respective careers.”

La Salle’s M.S. in Business Systems and Analytics uses a hybrid modality, meaning its courses are divided equally into in-person and online components. It is available to students who wish to pursue it in either full- or part-time capacities and can be completed in as little as one year.

While the program is ideal for professionals in the fields of business, engineering, and sciences, Tavana said its applications span countless lines of work.

“Developing effective and informed problem-solving and decision-making skills are of critical value to program applicants across any industry and from any course of undergraduate study,” Tavana said. “Today’s professionals need a strong understanding of data optimization and will find immediate value in developing a practical and theoretical understanding of business analytics tools and technologies.”

More information Learn more about La Salle’s Master of Science in Business Systems and Analytics program.

La Salle’s M.S. in Business Systems and Analytics meets the U.S. Department of Homeland Security criteria for STEM-designated programs. Such programs widen career prospects for international students, Tavana said.

“This designation increases the professional opportunities available to international students through their pre-existing optional practical training,” Tavana said. “There aren’t many programs within this discipline in our region that afford international students this unique opportunity to start and maintain their careers here in the U.S.”

Parallel to the launch of this new graduate program, La Salle’s School of Business also is preparing to introduce a Business Systems and Analytics certificate program. The 12-credit certificate program hones a student’s business, data, and systems perspectives to build business applications and design databases.

The certificate program has been designed to create a seamless transition for students who wish to segue into La Salle’s M.S. program after earning the certification.

“La Salle’s School of Business has a reputation for delivering innovative curriculum and training students to do purposeful business,” said MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., dean of La Salle’s School of Business. “The launch of our master’s and certificate programs in Business Systems and Analytics will prepare today’s professionals to become tomorrow’s industry leaders—no matter the industry in which they work.”

—Christopher A. Vito