La Salle launching Master of Social Work program

The graduate-degree program, available in Fall 2021, can be completed in as little as two semesters.

La Salle University is set to launch a Master of Social Work (MSW) program—a graduate-level complement to its accredited, renown undergraduate program in the same course of study.

La Salle’s MSW program will welcome its first students beginning in Fall 2021.

The program is ideal for prospective students regardless of their industry or undergraduate field of study, and those seeking elevation in the social work field. La Salle’s program qualifies graduates to become title-protected, professional social workers eligible to earn licensure across the country.

“Just as we do at the undergraduate level, we will offer a personalized education in our Master of Social Work program,” said Janine Mariscotti, MSW, LCSW, assistant professor of social work and graduate program director. “If students are looking for a smaller cohort and a supportive learning environment, it’s here with us at La Salle. We will know, challenge, and meet with our students. We will advise them, counsel them, and guide them on their journey to a rewarding career in social work.”

The Master of Social Work program at La Salle will be available in part- and full-time tracks. The latter, an accelerated model, can be completed in as little as two semesters by advanced-standing students—those who earned a bachelor’s degree in social work and for whom a 30-credit version of La Salle’s MSW is available. Prospective students without an undergraduate degree in social work can apply for admission to the 60-credit MSW.

La Salle’s MSW program has been designed to offer increased flexibility for its students, with a mix of in-person, online, and hybrid courses. Students can concentrate in specific areas, some of which partner with existing graduate-degree programs at La Salle, like public health, non-profit leadership, and counseling.

An abbreviated application process is available to students who are set to graduate from La Salle’s undergraduate Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program in May 2021. La Salle’s BSW is one of about 500 undergraduate programs nationally with accreditation from the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE), the national association representing social work education in the United States. La Salle has begun the CSWE accreditation process for its forthcoming MSW program.

“La Salle University is a mission-focused university that, throughout its history, has committed to the same values as those required of professional social workers—social justice, inclusivity, and a care for the well-being of marginalized people,” said Rosemary Barbera, Ph.D., MSS, associate professor and chair of La Salle’s Department of Social Work. “Our focus on values and ethics is strong, and we expect and prepare our students to earn a degree and become good, competent, and compassionate practitioners.”

“The School of Arts and Sciences at La Salle, prepares students to make a good living, but also to make a good life, and that entails serving the greater good,” said Pamela Barnett, Ph.D., professor of English and dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. “There is an increasing need for social workers, so there will be good jobs waiting for our graduates. This much, we know. As important, La Salle MSWs benefit from being at a mission-driven university with a long history of preparing helpers and healers. We know they will make a difference in the world.”

—Christopher A. Vito