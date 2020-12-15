Celebrating Advent and Introducing a New Nativity Scene

“For today in the city of David, a savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. And suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly host with the angel, praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace.” —Luke 2:11-14

To the University community:

We are in the midst of Advent and the Christmas season. And as we observe these important holy markers in our liturgical calendar, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Brother Joseph Scheiter, FSC, ’57, through whose generosity the University has acquired and installed a new Nativity scene on campus.

The Nativity scene is a beautiful addition to our campus during this auspicious time of year and reminds us of the true meaning of the Christmas season. It has been arranged on the west lawn of College Hall, at the corner of 20th Street and Olney Avenue. The Nativity scene will be illuminated in the evening hours, for those who pass by at night.

This is the latest demonstration of Brother Joseph’s abundant generosity. Just this summer, Brother Joseph donated $500,000 to La Salle from his family inheritance to launch the Joseph and Helen Scheiter Endowment Fund in honor of his parents. This endowment will put Catholic social tradition into practice to fulfill La Salle’s mission to cultivate “service rooted in solidarity and justice” by providing support and strengthening our goal of educating and forming social justice advocated in Saint John Baptist de La Salle’s spirit.

Our on-campus presence these days is far from robust, now that our academic semester has concluded and as we continue observing public health guidance from the city. However, if you remain in the city or region, I invite colleagues and students to visit campus and enjoy the splendor of this beautiful Nativity scene. If you are unable, it is my hope that the peaceful visuals enclosed in this message will suffice.

While we are geographically separated this Advent, please remember that we have multiple opportunities to remain connected through association and as one La Salle community. You can bring holiday cheer to young Philadelphians in need by supporting the annual toy and gift drive organized by University Ministry, Service, and Support or enjoy the Christmas Gospel iconography available in the digital commons of Connelly Library.

Wishing you a blessed holiday season with those closest to you.

Saint John Baptist de La Salle, pray for us.

Live Jesus in our hearts, forever.

Sincerely,

Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.

President