Spring checklist for Employees

To our faculty and staff,
As we move toward winter break, we would like to share details about how La Salle University is planning for a safe and successful start of the spring semester.
Updates and new information related to the return-to-campus plan will continue to be sent to your La Salle email and posted on the return plan site. Important links as well as information about wellness resources available to employees are located on the Faculty & Staff tab of the portal under Employee Resources/COVID-19.
To that end, here is what you need to know before returning to campus in January:
Phased return-to-campus plan for faculty and staff
The University has developed a Phased Return-to-Campus Plan for Faculty and Staff which is under way and extends through the start of February. The phased plan begins by first bringing back those who are responsible for preparing campus for the arrival of students. Divisional leaders will communicate with department heads to determine in which phase of the plan specific offices and/or positions will return to campus.
Preparing for your return
The following are important measures to complete prior to returning to campus:
Entry testing
Entry testing must be completed before you begin to work on campus in January. You will soon receive notification from the University to schedule a COVID-19 entry testing appointment and a subsequent reminder with pre-appointment instructions as well as what to expect during your appointment. Testing should be your first stop on campus on your first day back after break—even before you go to your office or classroom. If you test positive for COVID-19, you will receive specific instructions about isolation and the timeline for your return to campus.
Testing exemptions
As stated above and in the return-to-campus plan, all faculty, students, and staff who plan to live, learn, and/or work on campus in Spring 2021 will need to undergo entry testing.
Employees who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus in January might be eligible for exemption from on-campus entry testing and ongoing surveillance testing for a designated period of time, provided that appropriate documentation is shared with the Office of Human Resources.
Wishing you a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season, and we look forward to seeing you on campus in the new year.
Sincerely,
Kristin Heasley, M.S., PHR, SHRM-CP
Assistant Vice President of Human Resources