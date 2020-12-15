Spring Checklist for Non-Residential Students

Dear Students,

As we approach the end of the calendar year, we would like to share details about how La Salle University is planning for a safe and successful start of the spring semester.

Updates and new information related to the return-to-campus plan will be sent to your La Salle email and will be posted on the return plan site. It is important at this time to take a deep breath to acknowledge what a challenging semester it has been, and equally important to position yourself for a successful spring semester.

To that end, here is what you need to know before returning to campus in January:

Register for courses and payment plan sign-up

Reach out to your academic advisor if you have questions about the outcome of your fall semester classes and verify registration for the spring semester. If you have not yet registered for Spring 2021 courses, work with your academic advisor to account for course needs and modality preferences.

If you have any holds that prevent you from registering for spring courses, now is the time to reach out to appropriate staff for assistance. Important dates for establishing a payment plan:

Those who create a payment plan prior to Dec. 31 will have the option to segment their spring balance into five payments, as opposed to four.

Preparing for your return

The following are important measures to complete prior to returning to campus:

Receiving a flu vaccine: The University is asking every member of our community who plans to live, learn, and/or work on campus in Spring 2021 to receive a flu shot prior to returning to campus in January. Please complete the flu vaccine attestation form as soon as possible. Students who will not have any presence on campus in the spring semester or who cannot receive the vaccine for religious or medical reasons still need to complete the form.

Pre-arrival modified quarantine: Fourteen days prior to arriving on campus, students should follow a modified quarantine to limit their exposure (i.e. if you are arriving on Jan. 19, begin modified quarantine on Jan. 5). These practices include: Avoiding all gatherings with individuals outside of your household Maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet in all settings Washing your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds Disinfecting frequently used surfaces in common areas of your household

COVID-19 online training: All students and employees will be required to complete an online COVID-19 health training. This is an updated version of the training you completed in the fall and must be completed prior to your return to campus. You will receive an email in early January from "Canvas @ La Salle University" with instructions for completion.

Monitoring your health daily: All faculty, staff, and students will be asked to complete an online Daily COVID Check-In, whether or not you are coming to campus. Adopt a routine of taking your temperature each morning. If your temperature is 100.4° F/ 38° C or higher, do not enter campus or leave your campus residence and contact your health care provider, whether or not you are presenting symptoms. You can anticipate daily text message reminders to complete the Daily COVID Check-In.

Make the Explorer Promise: The Explorer Promise is La Salle's call to everyone in the University community to act respectfully and responsibly, in support of a return to campus this spring.

Entry testing

In early January, once your account is paid in full or you have signed up for a payment plan, you will receive notification from the University to schedule a testing day and time before the start of your first in-person class.

If you test positive for COVID-19, you will receive specific instructions about isolation and the timeline for your return to campus.

Testing exemptions

As stated above and in the return-to-campus plan, all faculty, students, and staff who plan to live, learn, and/or work on campus in Spring 2021 will need to undergo entry testing.

Students who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus in January might be eligible for exemption from on-campus entry testing and ongoing surveillance testing, provided that appropriate documentation is shared with the University at the time of their scheduled entry testing.

Any individual who has received a positive test result will be exempt from testing requirements at La Salle for a duration of 90 days from the date the positive test was performed. Upon expiration of this 90-day period, the member of our community will be eligible for surveillance testing.

Additional information

Off-campus activity : In accordance with City of Philadelphia guidelines, gatherings of any size involving those from outside your household should be avoided.

Campus offices will be open during business hours but with modified service, such as requiring call-ahead appointments or making arrangements to meet virtually.

Wishing you a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season, and we look forward to seeing you on campus in the new year.

Sincerely,

Dawn M. Soufleris, Ph.D.

Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management