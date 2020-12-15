Spring Checklist for Non-Residential Students

Dear Students,
As we approach the end of the calendar year, we would like to share details about how La Salle University is planning for a safe and successful start of the spring semester.
Updates and new information related to the return-to-campus plan will be sent to your La Salle email and will be posted on the return plan site. It is important at this time to take a deep breath to acknowledge what a challenging semester it has been, and equally important to position yourself for a successful spring semester.
To that end, here is what you need to know before returning to campus in January:
Register for courses and payment plan sign-up
Reach out to your academic advisor if you have questions about the outcome of your fall semester classes and verify registration for the spring semester. If you have not yet registered for Spring 2021 courses, work with your academic advisor to account for course needs and modality preferences.
If you have any holds that prevent you from registering for spring courses, now is the time to reach out to appropriate staff for assistance. Important dates for establishing a payment plan:
Preparing for your return
The following are important measures to complete prior to returning to campus:
Entry testing
In early January, once your account is paid in full or you have signed up for a payment plan, you will receive notification from the University to schedule a testing day and time before the start of your first in-person class.
If you test positive for COVID-19, you will receive specific instructions about isolation and the timeline for your return to campus.
Testing exemptions
As stated above and in the return-to-campus plan, all faculty, students, and staff who plan to live, learn, and/or work on campus in Spring 2021 will need to undergo entry testing.
Students who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus in January might be eligible for exemption from on-campus entry testing and ongoing surveillance testing, provided that appropriate documentation is shared with the University at the time of their scheduled entry testing.
Any individual who has received a positive test result will be exempt from testing requirements at La Salle for a duration of 90 days from the date the positive test was performed. Upon expiration of this 90-day period, the member of our community will be eligible for surveillance testing.
Additional information
Wishing you a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season, and we look forward to seeing you on campus in the new year.
Sincerely,
Dawn M. Soufleris, Ph.D.
Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management