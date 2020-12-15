Spring checklist for Residential Students

Dear Students,

As we approach the end of the calendar year, we want to share details about how La Salle University is planning for a safe and successful start of the spring semester.

Updates and new information related to the return-to-campus plan will be sent to your La Salle email and will be posted on the return plan site. It is important at this time to take a deep breath to acknowledge what a challenging semester it has been, and equally important to set yourself up for a successful spring semester.

To that end, here is what you need to know before returning to campus in January:

Register for courses and payment plan sign-up

Contact your academic advisor if you have questions about the outcome of your fall semester classes and verify registration for the spring semester. If you have not yet registered for Spring 2021 courses, work with your academic advisor to account for course needs and modality preferences.

If you have holds that prevent you from registering for spring courses, now is the time to reach out to appropriate staff for assistance. Important dates for establishing a payment plan:

will have the option to segment their spring balance into five payments, as opposed to four. Those who create a payment plan prior to Jan. 4 will have preferred access to schedule move-in times on dates between Jan. 14-18.

Preparing for your return

The following are important measures to complete prior to returning to campus:

Receiving a flu vaccine: The University is asking every member of our community who plans to live, learn, and/or work on campus in Spring 2021 to receive a flu shot prior to returning to campus in January. Please complete the flu vaccine attestation form as soon as possible. Students who will not have any presence on campus in the spring semester or who cannot receive the vaccine for religious or medical reasons still need to complete the form as soon as possible.

Pre-arrival modified quarantine: Fourteen days prior to arriving on campus, students should follow a modified quarantine to limit their exposure (i.e. if you are arriving on Jan. 3, begin modified quarantine on Dec. 20).

Fourteen days prior to arriving on campus, students should follow a modified quarantine to limit their exposure (i.e. if you are arriving on Jan. 3, begin modified quarantine on Dec. 20). These practices include:

COVID-19 online training: All students and employees will be required to complete an online COVID-19 health training. This is an updated version of the training you completed in the fall and must be completed prior to your return to campus. You will receive an email in early January from “Canvas @ La Salle University” with instructions for completion.

Make an isolation and quarantine plan: Students should talk with their families to develop an isolation and quarantine plan in case the need arises throughout the semester. For students who can travel in a private vehicle and are within driving distance of their primary place of residence, we recommend your plan include conducting your period of isolation or quarantine in the comfort of your home. For those students living on-campus who cannot travel home, the university has set aside dedicated isolation and quarantine space. Meals will be delivered to students isolating and quarantining on campus.

Make the Explorer Promise: The Explorer Promise is La Salle’s call to everyone in the University community to act respectfully and responsibly, in support of a return to campus this spring.

Monitoring your health daily: All faculty, staff, and students will be asked to complete an online Daily COVID Check-In, whether or not you are coming to campus. Adopt a routine of taking your temperature each morning. If your temperature is 100.4° F/ 38° C or higher, do not enter campus or leave your campus residence and contact your health care provider, whether or not you are presenting symptoms. You can anticipate daily text message reminders to complete the Daily COVID Check-In.

Entry testing and residence hall move-in

Once your account is paid in full or you have signed up for a payment plan, you will receive notification from housing@lasalle.edu to schedule a testing and move-in time.

Residential Move-in (By appointment only)

Dates Move-in population Jan. 3-4 Select athletic teams participating in training camps Jan. 10-11 Select athletic teams participating in training camps Jan. 14-17 Residential students

On your scheduled COVID-19 testing and move-in date, your first stop on campus will be our testing site—even before you arrive at your residence to unload your belongings. If you test negative for COVID-19, you will proceed to your residence check-in site and begin your two-hour window to move into the residence halls. Students may have up to two persons assist them with their move-in process. Family members and friends need to be prepared to depart residential facilities within those two hours. If you test positive for COVID-19, and have traveled to campus via car, you will be asked to return home to complete isolation. You will receive specific instructions about isolation and the timeline for your return to campus.



Testing exemptions

As stated in the return-to-campus plan, all faculty, students, and staff who plan to live, learn, and/or work on campus in Spring 2021 will need to undergo entry testing.

Students who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus in January 2021 might be eligible for exemption from on-campus entry testing and ongoing surveillance testing, provided that appropriate documentation is shared with the University at the time of their scheduled testing and move-in time.

Any individual who has received a positive test result will be exempt from testing requirements at La Salle for a duration of 90 days from the date the positive test was performed. Upon expiration of this 90-day period, the member of our community will be eligible for surveillance testing.

Additional information

Visitor policy : Visitors are not permitted within University residence halls until at least February 15, 2021. After that, the guest/visitor policy will be reviewed and updated as needed. It is likely that visitors for the entire semester will be restricted to only fellow residential students, with set limits by residential unit. If students wish to have parents or family visit, please contact housing@lasalle.edu to make arrangements at least 48 hours prior to the desired visit. If immediate access to your student is required, we encourage families to arrange to meet outside of residential facilities.

: Visitors are not permitted within University residence halls until at least February 15, 2021. After that, the guest/visitor policy will be reviewed and updated as needed. It is likely that visitors for the entire semester will be restricted to only fellow residential students, with set limits by residential unit. If students wish to have parents or family visit, please contact housing@lasalle.edu to make arrangements at least 48 hours prior to the desired visit. If immediate access to your student is required, we encourage families to arrange to meet outside of residential facilities. Campus offices will be open during business hours but with modified service, such as requiring call-ahead appointments or making arrangements to meet virtually.

Wishing you a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season, and we look forward to seeing you on campus in the new year.

Sincerely,

Dawn M. Soufleris, Ph.D.

Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management