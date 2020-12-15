What to know about face masks on La Salle’s campus

Working together will ensure La Salle University’s safe return to campus. Wearing a face covering is a critically important part of this process.

#ExplorersReturn, the University’s return-to-campus plan, outlines how, where, and when to wear a face covering. The plan calls for all University students, faculty, and staff to wear a cloth face mask when traveling across campus, and while in public spaces, inside a building, on public transportation, or whenever around others. In short, you should wear a mask at all times, unless you’re in your home or while eating.

Face coverings should be worn even if you are practicing physical distancing.

As outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is spread most frequently through respiratory droplets. Therefore, wearing a cloth face mask is critical in helping to stop the spread of the disease. By wearing a face mask, you are not only protecting yourself, but, more importantly, your fellow Explorers.

It is a simple step that can prevent you from unknowingly spreading the virus to others, even when you are symptom-free. Here’s what you need to know:

How to secure a face covering properly

By now, this likely feels like second nature. But here are the important details to remember: Wash your hands before putting on your face mask. Then, place the covering over your nose and mouth while securing it under your chin. Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face, and always make sure you can breathe easily.

Where to get a face mask

La Salle University will provide one washable cloth mask to all students, faculty, and staff before the start of the Spring 2021 semester. More information on pick-up will follow. The Outpost, La Salle’s campus bookstore, also carries reusable face masks for purchase.

You may wear you own clean, well-maintained face mask, provided it covers both your nose and your mouth. It is also recommended that you carry at least two clean face masks with you daily. This will ensure that you have a replacement in case your mask becomes unusable during the day. (Face masks with an external valve or vent are not acceptable.)

Wearing a face mask indoors

It’s simple: Face masks should always be worn in all indoor settings on campus. This includes classrooms and laboratories; common spaces in residence halls and apartment living, like hallways, building entranceways and exits, and shared restrooms; dining halls; and all other University buildings including offices and the library.

The only exception to this rule is when you are eating and drinking (when indoor dining is permissible) or when you are in your individual living area.

Guidance on outdoor wear

If you are holding a meeting or a study group in an outdoor setting, or just talking with friends and colleagues, please note that face masks must be worn while outside. Face masks and physical distancing are not interchangeable. And a face mask must be worn while traveling across campus or exercising outside, whether on or near campus.

How to care for a face mask

Wash your mask after a day’s use. The virus can live up to seven days on cotton. You can use a washer and dryer to clean your cloth mask. Discard it when it begins to show wear, with holes and rips, or if the straps are loosening or stretched.

Off-campus guidance

For students living off campus, it is particularly important to wear a face covering whenever you leave your home. Wearing one is among the simplest measures you can take to protect and respect our campus community, our Northwest Philadelphia neighbors, and the community in which you are living.

See something? Say something.

Everyone in the University community must work together toward a safe return to campus. Not only will individuals not wearing face masks be denied entrance to spaces on campus, or asked to leave, they also compromise the health and wellness of the University’s employees, students, and residents.

Use the mylasalle Portal to report an incident of a student not abiding by these guidelines, and contact hr@lasalle.edu to report an incident of an employee not adhering to these guidelines.

Additional questions and comments can be submitted through a feedback form on La Salle University’s COVID-19 page.

—Patrick Berkery