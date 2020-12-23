La Salle in the media | December highlights

Topics included an alumnus’ 100th birthday, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, crime in the city, and food insecurity.

Faculty from La Salle University spoke with the media recently on topics spanning COVID-19, Philadelphia crime, and food insecurity on college campuses. And an alumnus celebrated his 100th birthday.

Here are some December highlights:

La Salle University targets industry demand with 3 new programs advancing school’s turnaround plan

Philadelphia Business Journal | Dec. 14

This month, the University unveiled three new academic programs that meet industry needs. “That (approach) fits exactly with the Lasallian mission of a practical education,” Steven F. Siconolfi, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president of academic affairs, said in an interview with Philadelphia Business Journal.

Drive-by 100th birthday for Iwo Jima veteran

Philadelphia Inquirer | Dec. 14

John Welsh, ’50, celebrated his 100th birthday with a physically distanced drive-by parade in Somerdale, N.J. After returning from service with the Marine Corps—and earning two Purple Hearts—Welsh earned a marketing degree from La Salle.

Are recovered COVID-19 patients immune to reinfection?

Fox29 | Dec. 10

Is there a portion of the population that’s immune to COVID-19? Even if someone has previously been infected with the coronavirus, there’s no risk associated with receiving the vaccine, said Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology.

Local virologist responds to viewers’ questions on COVID-19 vaccine

6ABC | Dec. 9

As civilians abroad became the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Jason Diaz, Ph.D., assistant professor of integrated science, business, and technology, fields questions from 6ABC viewers. “It is safe for the general public,” he said.

Hunger on campus: Skipping meals to save money

Spot On! Podcast | Dec. 3

Recent national studies reveal that approximately 30 percent of college students deal with food insecurity. Laura Frank, Ph.D., associate professor of nutrition and director of the didactic program in nutrition, who oversees La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, The Basket, serves as the featured guest on a national health and wellness podcast.

More than 20 children killed by firearms in Philadelphia in 2020

CBS3 | Dec. 3

The number of Philadelphia children who have succumbed to gun violence this year has nearly doubled in just one year. Caitlin Taylor, Ph.D., assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice, shares insights on this sobering development.

—Christopher A. Vito