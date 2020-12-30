Stanford study lists two La Salle professors among top global scientists

The list ranks academics based upon research citation metrics across all scientists and disciplines.

Two professors from La Salle University are ranked among the top scientists in their respective fields, according to a recent study published by Stanford University.

Madjid Tavana, Ph.D., professor of business systems and analytics, and Zane Robinson Wolf, Ph.D., professor of nursing, appear in Stanford’s ranking of worldwide academics.

The study by Stanford unveiled the top 2 percent of academics, after analysis of more than seven million scientists in 22 major fields over a 55-year period, between 1965–2019. The study reached its conclusions based upon standardized research citation metrics and authorship, among other data.

In all, the study recognized nearly 160,000 scientists and researchers—including La Salle’s Tavana and Wolf.

“While La Salle University’s mission is based in the delivery of high-quality, transformational teaching and learning, our faculty actively engage in research, field invitations for editorships of elite journals, and collaborate with students on unique research opportunities,” said Steven F. Siconolfi, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. “On behalf of our entire university community, I commend and congratulate Dr. Tavana and Dr. Wolf for their dedication to exemplary research.”

Tavana chairs the Department of Business Systems and Analytics, housed in La Salle’s School of Business. His research work focuses on decision sciences, operations research, knowledge engineering, business analytics, and information sciences. Tavana serves as editor of six academic journals, including the International Journal of Applied Decision Sciences.

Tavana joined the University as a faculty member in 1984, leading courses and driving innovative programs and curriculum in that span. Tavana’s department recently unveiled a new Master of Science in Business Systems and Analytics program, which will welcome its inaugural cohort in Fall 2021. Tavana also is an alumnus of La Salle, having earned his MBA from the University.

“I am grateful to have been included in this community of scientists at a time when fact, reason, and critical thinking are more vital than ever,” Tavana said. “Through research and education, I remain focused on bringing truth to light and providing hope for the well-being of our collective future.”

Wolf, dean emerita, is the former dean of La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences. She remains on the school’s faculty within its Department of Nursing.

The editor-in-chief of the International Journal for Human Caring, Wolf has been on La Salle’s faculty since 1980. Her work focuses on nursing rituals, patient and medication safety, nurse caring and wounded healer nursing theory. She served for 20 years as a board member of the Institute for Safe Medication Practices and is presently a board member of the Patient Safety Committee of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, Anne Boykin Institute for the Advancement of Caring in Nursing, and the Bates Center for the Study of Nursing History.

—Christopher A. Vito