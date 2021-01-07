CARES ACT GRANTS Disclosure

Quarterly Report

La Salle University has received funding from the federal government for a grant under the CARES Act as part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The University signed and returned the Certification and Agreement required under the CARES Act with its assurance that the University will use no less than 50% of the CARES Act funds for Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students. For details regarding expenditures of the institutional share, refer to the following link.

The total amount awarded from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) as part of the CARES Act pursuant to the institution’s Certification and Agreement for Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students was $2,138,650. This funding is being distributed as emergency cash grants to eligible students in need who were enrolled in the Spring 2020 term to pay for expenses incurred as a result of the necessary shift to remote instruction. The estimated total number of students eligible to participate and thus eligible to receive Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students under the CARES Act was 3,207.

As of Dec. 31, 2020, the University has distributed a significant portion of the funding to students and as such, the University has drawn the corresponding funds from our federal account (G5). The total amount that has been distributed to students, as of Dec.31, 2020, was $1,928,900. The total number of students who have received an Emergency Financial Aid Grant under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act stands at 3,207, as of Dec. 31, 2020.

The Department of Education has given colleges and universities discretion to determine how this emergency assistance will be disbursed to eligible students. Understanding that many of our students have experienced financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, the University’s intention is to ensure that students with the most urgent need are the first to receive the emergency grant funds. In accordance with the directive from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, institutions are to prioritize funding for those students with the greatest need, while distributing grants as widely as possible for maximum impact. Accordingly, the University distributed grants to eligible students in Phase 1 as follows:

Category Amount PELL students, full-time $500 PELL students, part-time $250 Non-PELL students, full-time $250 Non-PELL students, part-time $200 Residents $300 Graduate students $250

As funding remained and the pandemic continued to impact students, Phase II CARES Act grant awards were distributed based on an application process targeted to identify eligible students with additional qualifying expenses beyond their Phase I distribution. Phase II award amounts were as follows:

Category Amount Undergraduate, full-time $550 Undergraduate, part-time $250 Graduate students $250

As funding remained and the pandemic continued to impact students, Phase III CARES Act grant awards were distributed based on an application process targeted to identify eligible students who did not receive a Phase I or Phase II distribution. Phase III award amounts were as follows:

Category Amount Undergraduate, full-time, first time attending $450

In accordance with federal requirements, only students who are Title IV eligible (those who are eligible for federal student financial aid) based on their 2019-2020 FAFSA have an opportunity to receive a grant. Grants cannot be awarded to non-Title IV eligible Students, International Students, DACA Students, Students who do not meet satisfactory academic progress or Students enrolled in a fully online program prior to March 13 and therefore not impacted by the disruption to campus operation. Additionally, La Salle University employees (except those hired as student workers) are also ineligible to receive a CARES grant.

These grants were not applied against existing account balances and were sent by direct deposit if eRefunds were elected. (Here’s how to register for eRefunds.) If you are not enrolled in eRefunds, a check was issued and mailed to the student’s billing address. CARES Act grants will be available to eligible students so long as funds are available. La Salle’s intention is to assist as many students as possible while being sensitive to need.

If you have not received a CARES grant at this point and believe that you are eligible based on the parameters described in this update, please email CARESFUND@lasalle.edu.

We thank you in advance for your patience as we continue to assist our students while working remote. We will update this page at least each quarter until all funds are disbursed.