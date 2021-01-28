La Salle in the media | January highlights

Faculty, students, and alumni from La Salle University spoke with the media about Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the futures of American health care and the hospitality industry, and much more. A current student shared how she organized and played in a tennis marathon for charity.

Here are some January highlights:

Teens play marathon tennis for charity

Miami Herald | Jan. 8

The pandemic did not impede a charity fundraiser started by Isabella Leaño, ’24, who played six consecutive hours of tennis to benefit cancer research at Stand Up To Cancer. “I believe that our ability to host Smash Cancer was quite remarkable and goes to show how such an event unites individuals over a common cause … even among the chaos of a global pandemic,” she said.

La Salle, St. Joe’s hoping Martin Luther King Day game becomes annual tradition

CBS3 | Jan. 15

Over the next two years, the La Salle men’s basketball program will face Saint Joseph’s University on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King. Coach Ashley Howard explained the genesis of this city basketball pairing and why he hopes it extends beyond the 2021 season.

What is a liquid diet? And can it help me lose weight?

The TODAY Show | Jan. 7

Amid new year’s resolutions, Robin Danowski, an assistant professor of nutrition, spoke with The TODAY Show about the role a liquid diet can play for those trying to manage their weight.

‘There’s no way hospitality comes back without adopting tech’

Technical.ly Philly | Jan. 12

Rohan Brown, ’15, MBA ’16, developed an app (Barley Sober) that enables patrons to make preorders and accumulate digital rewards points at partner Philadelphia establishments. He weighed on the hospitality industry’s next steps during (and after) the pandemic.

Past the pandemic, how will Biden change healthcare?

KYW Newsradio | Jan. 18

The COVID-19 pandemic and the Affordable Care Act were among the topics discussed during this KYW Newsradio podcast featuring health care economics expert Adam Pellillo, Ph.D., an assistant professor of economics.

How parents, teachers are talking to kids about violence at the U.S. Capitol

6ABC | Jan 7

In the aftermath of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D., professor and chair of history, spoke with 6ABC about the historical precedent of a peaceful transferal of power. “Through history, we understand the present by studying the past,” he said.

This La Salle hoop pandemic-cast was a three-state enterprise

Philadelphia Inquirer | Jan. 14

Kale Beers, director of athletic development and the voice of La Salle basketball, gave the Inquirer a behind-the-scenes look at how he broadcasts a men’s basketball game during the pandemic.

—Christopher A. Vito